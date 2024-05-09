Highlights UFC lightweight star Benoit Saint-Denis claims fans can't rule out Dustin Poirie's chances of beating Islam Makhachev next month.

Makhachev will defend his lightweight belt against 'The Diamond' next month at UFC 302.

The Frenchman believes Poirier deserves the opportunity after Arman Tsarukyan turned down the initial offer.

UFC star Benoit Saint-Denis has claimed fans can't rule out Dustin Poirier's chance of defeating Islam Makhachev. 'The Diamond' is set for his third title fight at UFC 302 next month.

Poirier comes into the clash off the back of a sensational knockout win over Saint-Denis back in March. The American, who looked tired, was on the jaws of suffering yet another defeat against the rising contender. However, his experience shone through, a huge left hook marked the beginning of the end for 'God of War.' A beautiful right hook soon after sent the Frenchman to the floor, forcing the referee to wave off the fight in the second round.

As for Makhachev, he secured an epic knockout victory against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October in his last fight and has recently shown off his incredible power to MMA fans as he ramps up training for the clash with 'The Diamond.'

While many aren't fancying Poirier's chances against the dominant lightweight fighter, Saint-Denis believes the challenger has the skills to cause a major upset.

Benoit Saint-Denis Warns Fans Can't Rule Out Poirier

It could be 'The Diamond's' last chance to win the belt

'The Diamond' wasn't the initial choice for UFC 302 next month. The promotion originally wanted Arman Tsarukyan to fight for the belt, but he declined a short-notice opportunity.

With Poirier now competing for what'll certainly be his last crack at UFC gold, Saint-Denis has shared his views with MMA Junkie on how the challenger will fare.

“He’s precise, he’s well rounded, he’s composed. He’s able to weather the storm, a lot of experience, tough guy. Nobody can give Poirier no chance at all at winning any fight in the lightweight division. Of course, Makhachev is well rounded. He will be well prepared. I do know what type of game plan Makhachev is going to have against Poirier. “It’s very obvious. He will try to follow (Nurmagomedov’s) steps or Charles Oliveira’s steps because it seems to be the easiest path to victory against Poirier, but Poirier will work on that, as well. He’s also well-rounded, and it will be a great fight. He can get it done, but of course, the favourite is the champion.”

The Frenchman wasn't Surprised to See Poirier Offered the Fight

'God of War' believes he deserved the shot at gold

After Tsarukyan turned down the quick turnaround fight against the champion, Saint-Denis was asked if he was surprised to see Poirier offered the showdown with Makhachev after losing his two previous title fights.

“Not at all,” Saint-Denis added. “It’s all a question of calendars. If you look at who is booked and who is not and who has faced who, the age, the placement of these guys, the grind, it’s not something undeserved. A lot of guys deserve the title shot, but this time it was him. He did great, so well deserved.”

Following his defeat to Poirier, Saint-Denis will be looking to get back in the win column in his next fight. Prior to the defeat, the Frenchman was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Despite suffering the second defeat of his professional career to 'The Diamond,' 'God of War' is still one to keep a close eye on as he looks to get back in contention for a crack at the belt.