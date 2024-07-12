Highlights Tracy Cortez was in tears after cutting off her hair to make weight.

The 30-year-old faces Rose Namajunas in the main event of UFC Fight Night Denver.

Footage has now emerged of the moment Cortez decided to get an impromptu haircut.

Tracy Cortez, who will compete in her first-ever UFC main event bout on Saturday evening at UFC Fight Night Denver, cut her hair off in order to make the flyweight weight limit for her bout against former strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.

After deciding to get an impromptu haircut, Cortez successfully made weight and her main event bout against 'Thug' Rose is now official.

The UFC has a pair of Fight Night events between now and the stacked UFC 304 card which goes down in Manchester later this month. The hype behind Saturday's card received a boost thanks to the extraordinary situation at the weigh-ins, with footage of Cortez holding her hair going viral.

Tracy Cortez Was So Emotional After Making Weight

Cortez decided to cut off her hair to make the flyweight weight limit

During her first visit to the scales, Cortez came in at 127lbs, which is one pound over the flyweight limit. Despite going away and attempting to sweat off the excess weight, she only managed to shift an extra half a pound. Faced with a stiff financial penalty if she failed to make the contracted weight, Cortez decided to go backstage and sensationally cut some of her hair off to shed the last half pound.

Following two failed attempts, Cortez cut her hair off and filmed it as you can see below:

Cortez then, for a third time, took to the scale and successfully made the flyweight limit, finally weighing in at 126lbs, confirming her bout against Namajunas would go ahead as planned.

As you can see below, Cortez posed with a ponytail in her hand on the scales and was visibly emotional after what looked to be a brutal weight cut for a fight that she only accepted on a few weeks' notice. She had been set to fight next weekend against Miranda Maverick before stepping up to replace Maycee Barber in the Namajunas bout.

Cortez is currently riding an 11-fight win streak, with five of those victories coming in official UFC contests. Saturday's battle with Namajunas is undoubtedly the biggest of her career so far, which perhaps explains her desire to do whatever it took to make the agreed upon weight.