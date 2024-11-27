A professional MMA fighter, who is part of the UFC, was temporarily left unable to walk or sit down following a vicious 12-6 strike from her opponent in the Octagon earlier this month.

Luana Pinheiro, 31, was handed her third consecutive professional MMA loss by Gillian Robertson, 29, when they took to the cage as part of the UFC Vegas 100 Fight Night undercard. But Pinheiro was left in agony after Robertson elbowed her in the bottom during the closing moments of the first round.

Luana Pinheiro Unhappy With Opponent's Move

Gillian Robertson was seen elbowing her in the bottom

Pinheiro said: “Excuse my language, but she elbowed my anus. For me, that is disrespectful. I would never do that to another athlete. I'm there because she's there. We're chasing the same dream, so it's only fair to respect my opponent. I think it was really disrespectful on her part. It's not a move to submit or knock me out, it's not like that. In my view, she did it maliciously with bad intentions, not just during the round, but after time was up, she did it again. It wasn't in the heat of the moment, she knew where she was hitting."

Video footage clearly shows the red-haired Canadian targeting her opponent with her elbow repeatedly to the body, and even more so to the bottom, with the killer strike following straight after the sound of the klaxon.

Luana Pinheiro's professional MMA record (as of 27/11/24) 15 fights 11 wins 4 losses By knockout 2 1 By submission 5 1 By decision 3 2 By disqualification 1 0

The Brazilian continued to share her fury in an interview with AG Fight, where she described the severity of pain she was in and how it continued to impact her day-to-day life even after taking strong medication.

Luana Pinheiro Still in Agony Days After Event

The fighter revealed she couldn't walk or sit down in the aftermath

She said: “At first, I couldn't walk, cough, or laugh properly and sneezing was agony - I felt like I was dying. I can't sit without a cushion or bend my back. I can't exert much force because I feel it there."

The fight was scored 27-29, 28-29, and 28-29, all in favour of Robertson. Following the painful loss, Pinheiro’s professional MMA record now stands as 11-4-0 compared to Robertson’s 15-8-0. The women’s strawweight fight was part of a 10-fight deep undercard before the main event of Carlos Prates v Neil Magny. Prates, also Brazilian, took a dominant win over the UFC veteran with a powerful punch that sent Mangy crashing to the floor in the first round.