Jake Paul wants to see some financial changes in the UFC. The Problem Child has been very vocal about the treatment of fighters, especially the payment they receive per fight, and he's recently spoken about how they should be paid a bigger base fee so that the whole organisation can grow and improve.

Paul is currently working on creating a union with UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber believes increasing the base pay for debuting and newer fighters would be a step in the right direction, but it's something he knows isn't likely to happen anytime soon.

What has Jake Paul said about fighter pay in the UFC?

Speaking on a recent podcast, Paul said: "The fighter minimum in the UFC is $12,500. It should be at least $50,000. If they made it $50,000, that would change the smaller fighters’ lives in a big, big, big, big way. They wouldn’t have to work other jobs, they could afford gym fees, they could afford the proper food. Right now, they’re working other jobs barely scraping by, and if they changed the fighter minimum to $50,000 per fight, it would only cost the UFC $20 million per year. But that $20 million would be going into the smaller fighters’ pockets, and it’s the world of a difference."

Paul later added: "Meanwhile, they’re making $3 billion, this is why I’ve picked this fight with him (Dana White). They’re not guaranteed these fights, by the way. So, if you’re a small fighter it’s like random, and then they’re like, ‘Oh, here. You have to do this fight to keep your UFC contract alive. Here’s this fight, it’s $12,500, and you might only fight once or twice in a year.' So, yes, that’s why they have to work other jobs, and to me that’s crazy.”

Jake Paul's battle with the rest of the combat sport world

Paul has been consistent with his calls for increased pay for fighters since he became involved in combat sports. This has led to heated exchanges with White. The UFC president recently stated that he doesn't hate Paul, and recognised that both Jake and his brother Logan have been successful in combat sport.

“I don’t f****** hate Jake Paul,” White clarified on a recent episode of Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. “Jake Paul is one of those guys that he’s a young kid, and he’s just trying to get attention. He’s always looking for attention, and he’s doing his thing. Whatever – it’s all good.”

White's admiration for Logan Paul is clear, as he continued: “The brother is f******* brilliant. I mean, the brother’s f****** raking in big dough. Logan Paul is a businessman. This kid’s really making some big moves, and KSI too. Those kids are making real money and doing their thing.”

Jake responded to those remarks by saying: “I don’t hate him (White) either, I just want him to pay fighters more." Paul's comments have real substance behind them, and it is clear to see that he wants what he believes is best for the fighters. Arguments around pay in UFC have sadly been ongoing for a long time and shows no sign of stopping.

Paul is eager for UFC to improve its environment with better pay for entry-level fighters, it will make it a more competitive place in his eyes. As the YouTuber-turned-boxer suggested, it would mean newer fighters can become full-time instead of having to juggle another job. Better pay resulting in entry-level fighters becoming full-time would naturally lead to more competitive bouts, and as a result attract more fans to the sport. It is a win-win for White and the UFC. Whether they agree, however, remains to be seen.

Paul acknowledged how well White has done as UFC President, stating: “At first, what he’s done for the sport is incredible. Like kudos. We all appreciate it. We love MMA. But now that this sport and this league is the most profitable league in all sports, pay your fighters more than 15 percent of the revenue."

Paul recently picked up his seventh career victory in eight boxing matches with his win over MMA legend Nate Diaz, though, the dust hasn't yet settled on this fight just yet as there are already rumours of a rematch between the pair, but in the Octagon. A short time ago, Paul signed a multi-year deal with PFL. He plans to compete in MMA and disrupt the sport, as he supports the promotion’s 50 percent pay-per-view revenue share in the upcoming Super Fight division. Paul would, of course, like to see the UFC take similar steps when it comes to sharing its profits.

His calls for improved pay continued as he talked about an appearance in MMA. “I’ve said I’m down to fight someone in the UFC. You don’t even have to pay me, just change the fighter minimum from $12,500 to $50,000."

The frequent heated exchanges between Paul and White do not help the situation over pay. The personal insults lead to muddying of the waters and make any negotiations over pay a non-starter. Until Paul and White can get to a place of talking without the use of personal insults, the row about finances will continue to simmer under the surface.

Love him or hate him, Paul is demanding for more. A high-profile figure speaking out like this can only be a good thing for the sport, especially if they agree to his suggestions. Fans want to see the best fights, high quality bouts, and Paul's suggestion is a way it can happen.

The end result will boil down to White's desire to make the UFC even bigger. It's all well and good making money, but improving a franchise year-on-year and taking it the very top would leave White with legendary status, while having the sport in a better place. The interest has to be there, and the top brass of the UFC are the ones that have to drive it.

Fighters can demand and ask for better, but it's the people at the top of the sport that implement it. There has to be a collective vision from those in the boardroom and those in cage to elevate the UFC further. Improved pay is an easy win, and should be implemented as soon as possible. No more infighting or name-calling. Everyone involved must pull in the same direction to ensure UFC attracts more fans while keeping their loyal ones hooked.