UFC 289 was memorable for many reasons, but this was an unexpected frightening moment.

The night was filled with top-level UFC stars as Charles Oliveira recorded a brutal KO of Beneil Dariush, before the main-event saw Amanda Nunes beat Irene Aldana before declaring her retirement from the sport.

Also on the card, prospect Mike Mallott was looking for his third win since joining the UFC and would go on to beat Adam Fugitt.

However, it was what happened before his latest appearance that would take the attention of UFC fans.

Mike Mallott octagon walk

Mallott made his way to the octagon from the set-up walk at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, Canada. Many fighters often like to take it in and enjoy the reception of the fans, but it quickly became significantly different for the prospect.

He stepped past into the crowd as his UFC introduction was made in the cage, and began walking with fans leaning over the barrier to greet him.

However, several fans had made their way to the barrier and there was significant weigh on it, which saw the onlookers collapse through the barrier as Mallott walked past.

It was a near miss for the fighter who was able to spring forward and narrowly miss being crushed by the fans who had fallen from luckily a lowly height.

In a moment of relief for the UFC fans it appears everyone escaped injury including the fighter who went on to win by submission in the second round.

A scary moment which nearly came to a dangerous ending, but thankfully everyone was okay.

Amanda Nunes retires after win

Also on the pay-per-view event, headline act Nunes recorded what happened to be her final win in the UFC beating Aldana to retain her bantamweight crown.

'The Lioness' has done it all in the sport having beaten some of the best female fighters in UFC history including Holly Holm, Valentina Shevchenko and Ronda Rousey.

And after a dominant unanimous decision win, Nunes surprisingly decided to bring down the curtain on her legendary MMA career.

She said after the final bell: "And still, forever! Double champion for life, double champion forever. Tonight is a perfect night to retire and live happy forever.

"My mum has been asking me to stop doing this for so long, she cannot take this anymore. I decided right now that I have to spend more time with my family in Brazil.

"I left them so long ago to pursue this journey."