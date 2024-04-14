Highlights Max Holloway and Justin Gaethje delivered a jaw-dropping finish at UFC 300, leaving the MMA world speechless.

After what is arguably the greatest finish to an MMA fight in history, Justin Gaethje and new BMF champion Max Holloway left the MMA world speechless, almost guaranteeing themselves a Fight of the Night bonus of $300k. But it is the reactions of fellow fighters that truly makes you realise just how insane that finish was, with video footage from the fighters' row showing a sea of stunned faces.

Max Holloway has found himself tied for fourth most wins in UFC history, and what a way to do it, knocking out former BMF champion Gaethje in the very last second of the last round, in a moment that perfectly encapsulates the phrase do or die. The Blessed MMA star has been trending on X from the first round to the knockout, in a personal performance worthy of any championship.

In a fight of such magnitude, with The Promise and the Blessed having an immense amount of respect in the MMA community, it was only right that fighters' row was filled top to bottom with UFC stars, who were all evidently immersed in what was an all-time UFC fight. Footage posted from UFC's official X account shows a variety of stars with a variety of reactions, but all with one clear expression, and that is, they are all left speechless at what unfolded.

UFC Fighters React to Max Holloway Knocking Out Justin Gaethje

Israel Adesanya, Ilia Topuria, and Tom Aspinall were all sat next to each other at UFC 300

In one video, we can see Israel Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, and a man who knows a thing or two about knockdowns, as he himself holds the record for most knockdowns in a UFC title fight, with four. The Last Stylebender is clapping along to the intense strikes at the end of the final round before he throws his hands onto his head in disbelief at the KO he has just seen. He then can be heard saying: "Don't play the game, man."

The footage then pans over to Ilia Topuria, the unbeaten MMA star who was called out by Max Holloway post-fight, and it is an almost terrified reaction from the El Matador, as he grips the guard rail and sees a glimpse into his future at what he could be facing. Then there is Tom Aspinall, the current interim UFC heavyweight champion, who is clapping with admiration but silent with shock, although a faint "Oh my god" can be seen from the Brit.

Sean O'Malley, Michael Chandler, and Dricus du Plessis

In another video posted online, we see the cohort of Sean O'Malley, Michael Chandler, Dricus du Plessis, among a sea of other UFC stars. It is Du Plessis who sums the action up best, though, starting the video off screaming in excitement before covering his mouth in disbelief.

A universal shock and excitement is visible among all the fighters from fighters' row, and possibly a sigh of relief knowing they weren't on the receiving end. It is a moment in time that will probably go down in UFC history, as one of the greatest fights of all time, if not the greatest finish of all time, and it is the split-second change in emotion from those fighters' reactions that truly tells the whole story of just how insane that was.