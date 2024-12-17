A rematch between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz inside a cage instead of a boxing ring may be Dana White's big plan for 2025, according to information revealed by a UFC insider.

The battle between Paul, the YouTube influencer-turned-boxer, and Diaz, the former UFC lightweight championship challenger, brought plenty of intrigue around the whole event that eventually saw the former take a unanimous decision victory over his fellow American, who was making his boxing debut, in August 2023.

And if the words of former UFC heavyweight hitter Brendan Schaub are indeed true, a rematch on Diaz's turf might be on the cards for UFC boss Dana White for next year.

Dana White's 'Crazy' Plan For 2025

Could it be Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz in MMA?

These words by Schaub, from his latest podcast episode covering the recent UFC Tampa card, are in relation to White's teasing comments that "he has something in the works that you will never f****** see coming for 2025."

While White gave no indication as to what he has planned, Schaub believes that the plan is to have an MMA rematch between Paul and Diaz during the 2025 International Fight Week as one of its main events.

"That's what it is, because Jake can do it. Nate's not going to fight the PFL; I'm with Nate on this. Nate is a UFC guy. He's still in cahoots with the UFC; he was backstage throwing water bottles. Nate isn't going to diminish his product and fight in the PFL- that's just a sign that it's over. If you go to the PFL from the UFC, your career is over, even if you're fighting Jake Paul."

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz 2

The beef is still there between the two

The concept of this second bout isn't new, as Diaz and Paul had again been exchanging words just this past week. In response to Paul saying that Diaz was scared of fighting him in MMA during an interview, Diaz shared the clip on his X and added the caption: "Sign the contract Scary and not in 12 months from now and in a s***** organisation."

Jake Paul's professional boxing record (as of 17/12/24) 12 fights 11 wins 1 loss By knockout 7 0 By decision 4 1

Diaz's unwillingness to fight in the Professional Fighting League looked to be the main obstacle in letting the rematch go through, but if Schaub's theory that White is making it happen under UFC territory, then the pathway looks clearer. While currently a free agent, having departed from the UFC at the end of 2022, Diaz is still synonymous with the series and would be much more at home. It would also reverse the roles from the first fight where Paul was the more experienced of the pair as a boxer.