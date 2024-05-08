Highlights Islam Makhachev has shown off his insane power ahead of his return to the cage.

The lightweight champion is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 in the third defence of his title.

The Russian isn't known for his knockout power, but his score on the machine is far better than some of his UFC rivals.

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has shown off his incredible power ahead of his return to the Octagon at UFC 302 next month.

The 32-year-old is set to defend his 155-pound belt for the third time in a mouthwatering showdown against Dustin Poirier next month at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Makhachev comes into the showdown off the back of a sensational knockout victory against former featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 back in October.

As for the challenger, Poirier earned his third crack at UFC gold after knocking out rising star Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299 earlier this year.

The lightweight king appears to be leaving no stone unturned ahead of his clash with 'The Diamond' and has recently given fans a glimpse as to what they can expect next month.

Islam Makhachev Smashes Punch Machine Ahead of UFC Return

The Russian's power was on full display

With a professional record of 26-1, the Russian star isn't traditionally known for being a knockout artist. In his career so far, Makhachev only has five knockouts to his name - with his recent coming in the rematch with Volkanovksi.

That said, he's given Poirier some food for thought ahead of their encounter next month, by showing off his insane power on the punch machine.

In a video uploaded to X - formerly known as Twitter - Makhachev's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, posted a video of his client obliterating the machine, captioning the footage: ''June 1 going down.''

The clip shows the 32-year-old hyping himself up before detonating a powerful left hook and going on to score 973. His score was notably higher than Conor McGregor's attempt last year as well as beating his upcoming opponent's tally.

The Lightweight Champion Predicts An Easy Fight Against Poirier

Makhachev has identified Poirier's weak spot

Speaking to TMS Sports ahead of the fight, the 32-year-old has identified Poirier's weak point, revealing that 'The Diamond's' wrestling is lacking and has predicted he has the keys for 'an easy fight' next month.

"[Dustin's] problem is his style... his weak point is wrestling and grappling. I have the keys for the easy fight, I think if I follow the plan I can beat him easy. My style and Khabib's style is worst style for Dustin,'' he said.

''I'm not underestimating Poirier because this guy's a legend, he can beat everybody. Dustin, be ready... I defend my neck, I'm ready for your guillotine, that's why it's not happening in our fight."