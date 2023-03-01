Khabib goes viral for making his feelings very clear about having to pay to watch fights

Khabib Nurmagomedov has proven that he truly is a man of the people as he revealed that he streams UFC fights via a 'Russian link.'

In a clip posted to r/ufc on Reddit, former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier is telling some fellow MMA fighters how to purchase pay-per-view for the best UFC viewing experience.

The 43-year-old bluntly states to the group of MMA fighters sat around the gym: "Purchase the Buy button. It's on ESPN app. Buy."

However, none other than fellow UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously interrupts Cormier, saying: "Buy? We have a Russian link!"

Cormier's face is a sight to behold as he seemingly cannot believe that Khabib, who reportedly made upwards of $21 million in earnings from his illustrious UFC career, watches UFC fights through streaming links.

The shocked Cormier asks Khabib why he watches fights through streams, querying: "Like you don't have enough money to spend?"

However, despite Khabib's well-earned fortune as the longest ever reigning UFC lightweight champion, the Russian states: 'Never pay brother, never pay."

Video: Khabib confirms he never pays for PPV fights

And so, despite his incredible legacy as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, and his eye-watering earnings from the sport, Khabib has well and truly remained a man of the people!

Comments to the video react to Khabib's hilarious deadpan responses to Cormier, stating: "We have Russian link. Khabib is funny guy" and "Such a standup guy, has all the money he would ever need. Still doesn't buy UFC."

Dana White's quest against illegal streamers

Khabib's ironic revelation that he avoids paying to watch UFC fights, however, are made even more controversial considering the recent clampdown on illegal streams by UFC president Dana White.

Last year, White revealed that following his crusade against illegal streamers, multiple caught streamers had been "f****** smashed" as a result of their actions.

White has publicly made it known his hatred for illegal streamers and has stated that if caught, he will show no mercy towards punishing them.

So, let's just hope that White hasn't seen this hilarious clip of Khabib telling fans and fighters to "never pay", otherwise the undefeated UFC legend may be in a bit of trouble with the big boss!

