Every athlete once they have officially retired from their sport deserves a good time and a chance to unwind, and UFC legend Anderson Silva has recently embraced that phase of his life it would seem going by a recent Instagram post.

The Brazilian last fought in Dana White's company back in 2020, and although he's had some boxing exhibitions since, he's very much a retired man. The 48-year-old is vividly known for his talent inside the Octagon, and more recently the boxing ring, although he's certainly better in the cage than he is the squared circle. In his most recent outing, Silva lost via unanimous decision in the boxing ring to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. This took place last year.

With his boxing and MMA career winding down, likely for good, Silva is now enjoying his retirement and his new life. The legend also has an upcoming biopic release, and during its promotion, the UFC Hall of Famer released a picture of himself, and it's safe to say he looks borderline unrecognisable.

Image: Here's how you'll likely remember Anderson Silva

The latest picture portrayed Silva in an entirely different light, although he still has the charismatic and energetic smile on his face. When looking at the photo, what's immediately noticeable is the massive beard he's fashioning, but also the slightly bigger appearance in his face.

Taking to his Instagram account, ‘The Spider’ Anderson Silva uploaded a selfie, with fans noticing him sporting a new and rather bushy beard, but he also looks to have put on some weight. With a wide grin on his face, the 48-year-old looks extremely happy. With a legendary career behind him, and an upcoming biopic to look forward to, Silva is not looking to stop anytime soon.

Image: What Anderson Silva looks like now

The former UFC middleweight champion is again set to return to the limelight after a long gap with his biopic lined up for a release on the 16th of November. Unsurprisingly, Silva is excited to show the world what went on in his career, and he's just the latest name in the combat sport world to have a documentary done about his career. Titled ‘Anderson Spider Silva,’ the five-episode series will release on streaming giant Paramount later this month.

With a detailed approach on his upbringing and career, with Bruno Vinicius and Seu George taking up his role in the series, the show is set to shed light on his challenging upbringing, him learning how to fight as a means of survival, and later entering the world of combat sport, before making it big.

A legendary UFC career with a massive reign of 2,457 days as the middleweight champion, enough to make Roman Reigns shy away, Silva maintained a 34-11-1 record in UFC. Post which, he started his career in boxing, maintaining a 3-2 record there as well.

Away from the chaos of MMA and boxing, Silva is now looking forward to enjoying his life in peace. However, are there any signs of him returning to the world of combat sport? Or did his career end with a final loss against Jake Paul? Only time shall tell.