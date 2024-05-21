Highlights Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon on June 29 against Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

The fight has left many offering predictions, and now UFC icon Chael Sonnen has made his pick, too.

"The better guy wins, and he wins every single time," he said, selecting Chandler.

As Conor McGregor makes his huge UFC return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC legend Chael Sonnen has given his prediction for the fight — and it may surprise some people how heavily he is favoring Chandler.

Chael Sonnen Heavily Backing Michael Chandler Against Conor McGregor

Sonnen simply believes Chandler is the better fighter

A big talking point in the MMA world is how people see the UFC 303 main event going. Conor McGregor will make his highly anticipated return to the Octogon on June 29 against Michael Chandler, a fight which has been in the works for almost 18 months, ever since the pair started filming season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter' last February. Both fighters have been out of action for a long time and the inactivity of both of them is affecting people's predictions almost as much as the fighters' actual skills inside the cage.

The latest MMA figure to input their thoughts on the upcoming fight and give a prediction is UFC legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen. Speaking to Bloody Elbow, Sonnen confidently predicted Chandler to walk out of UFC 303 as the winner. Sonnen outright said, "Michael Chandler is going to win." The former UFC middleweight title challenger believes that the discipline difference between the two fighters is going to be a huge factor. He said, "You have the most disciplined guy in the sport, arguably, and you have the most undisciplined guy in the sport for sure."

“It’s one of those situations where when you do this conversation everyone’s going to be lazy like I’m going to be right now and say ‘Conor’s got a puncher’s chance and if Chandler stands up with him’, so on and so forth. I don’t know where they get this idea — a puncher’s chance. I know it’s something fun people say but you’d have to go back to Michael Spinks dropping the belt to George Foreman. There’s no such thing as a puncher’s chance."

Sonnen remained confident throughout his whole time speaking about McGregor vs Chandler and made the observation that McGregor's inactivity will most likely mean that he has not made any improvements since his last fight against Dustin Poirier.

“The better guy wins, and he wins every single time. Michael Chandler, at this point, could go out there and box with Conor McGregor. You don’t get better at something by not doing it.”

UFC 303 As It Stands

The gate for the event is already over $20 million, according to Dana White

At the UFC's post-fight press conference last week in St Louis, UFC president Dana White said that, despite the event being over a month away, UFC 303 has already surpassed a gate of $20m and is now the highest-grossing event in the company's history based on ticket sales.

When you compare the current UFC 303 card to other pay-per-view cards coming up, there is not that much star power on the show outside of the main event — which is the UFC's typical thing to do for Conor McGregor cards. Rising Irish star Ian Garry is rumored to compete, but has not got an announced bout yet.

The UFC 303 card as it stands is: