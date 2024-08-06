Highlights There is a growing campaign for MMA to feature at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

UFC CEO Dana White has previously expressed his support for the idea.

However, Daniel Cormier has explained in detail why it may never be safe for the sport to be contested at the Olympics.

UFC legend Daniel Cormier has outlined the reasons why a movement to make MMA part of the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028 may be doomed to fail. The ongoing Paris Olympics include boxing, judo, wrestling and karate as separate events, but the collective discipline of MMA has never been part of the programme.

That's something that Peter Murray, CEO of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) wants to change, petitioning both the International Olympic Commitee (IOC) and the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) to make the sport part of the Olympics in four years time.

Speaking about his vision in a post on Twitter, Murray declared: "MMA fighters are some of the most athletic individuals in the world and yet, MMA is not recognised as an Olympic sport. This is despite the fact that many fighters have not only competed in the Olympics, but they’ve won Gold Medals! It’s time to change that. It’s time to recognize MMA for what it is, on the biggest stage available."

Among those to medal at the Olympics and then go on to achieve success in MMA are former UFC champions Ronda Rousey (judo) and Henry Cejudo (wrestling). Speaking to The Sun earlier this year, Murray explained that the campaign to make MMA a part of the 2028 Games was already in full swing.

"We’ve set the foundation; now it’s about showcasing our sport of MMA to the influential leaders at the IOC and IMMAF. There is a huge grassroots and amateur community among mixed martial arts in every corner of the world, with people competing in tournaments to pit their skill sets against one another to find out who is truly the best."

Dana White Would Also Like to See MMA in the Olympics

UFC CEO feels the sport could draw huge viewing figures at Olympic level

While not a part of the current campaign, UFC boss White has previously gone on record to speak about how much he believes MMA could benefit the Olympics. During a fan Q&A session in 2022, the 55-year-old made his case for the sport:

"I think it should be an Olympic sport already. It’s not my job. It’s not what I’m looking to do. I’m not pushing to turn this thing into an Olympic sport. [But] I agree with whoever said that, yes [I’d like to see it added]. You want viewers? Put MMA in the Olympics."

However, during an episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast with Chael Sonnen, Cormier explained that the brutal realities of MMA don't make it suited to the Olympic environment. The former two-weight world champion pointed out that fighters would likely be required to compete on less than 48 hours notice due to the compact nature of the Olympic window - something that would be incredibly tough for most to pull off.

Cormier reasoned: "If we’re doing mixed martial arts at the level of an Olympic sport, you’ve got to have multiple cages in one venue… You’re going to have to take away elbows, certain kicks, you’d have to wear shin guards but it’s too dangerous in terms of injuries.

"It’s not just because of logistics, the guys [nowadays] are just too good, they’re too skilled and I don’t believe that there is a safe way to have the sport that we view as MMA, to see that in a tournament format with 24 guys, you go through four guys in one week, I don’t think it's right."

It remains to be seen whether the Olympics will lose boxing from its schedule in 2028, with many concerns over the figure of the event. However, combat sports fans might not want to get their hopes up about MMA taking its place in Los Angeles.