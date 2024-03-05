Highlights Sean O'Malley makes the first defense of his UFC bantamweight title at UFC 299 this weekend - against the only man to previously defeat him.

Marlon 'Chito' Vera beat O'Malley via first-round stoppage at UFC 252 in August 2020.

UFC Hall of Famer Rashad Evans tells GIVEMESPORT how Vera can win the rematch and claim championship gold.

One of the UFC’s biggest superstars, Sean O’Malley, returns this weekend to make his first title defense against Marlon Vera, the man who handed him his first career loss. This time, however, the stakes are much higher with the UFC bantamweight championship on the line in UFC 299’s main event.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, former UFC champion and now ESPN analyst, Rashad Evans, who faced a trash-talking Tito Ortiz back in the day, talked about seeing a familiar face in the cage and what we might see in terms of strategy on Saturday night. It’s a massive fight in a stacked division, and there’s big-time pressure on O’Malley to right the wrong from a few years ago.

First fight shows key to victory for the challenger

Previous victory could give Vera edge over O'Malley

When Vera and O’Malley met for the first time - at UFC 252 in August 2020 - both fighters were climbing the 135-pound rankings. Vera was an established veteran who was still putting the necessary pieces together to become a championship-level fighter. On the other hand, O’Malley was a blue chip prospect straight out of Dana White’s Contender Series on a rocket ship towards stardom.

The loss to Vera was the first bit of adversity the polarizing fighter faced, but he overcame the defeat by winning four straight to become UFC champion. Now, he will fight Vera again. This time, however, the bout won't take place in front of a few hundred people inside the UFC’s APEX facility. Instead, the rematch will happen in the headline fight of a major pay-per-view event at the 19,600-seat Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, with O'Malley defending his UFC title for the first time since stopping former champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 last August. It's a switch that demonstrates just how big of a star O'Malley has become - but Evans warned the 29-year-old that he'll need to make significant adjustments if he is to get the better of the only man to beat him as a professional in Vera.

“I feel like it's gonna be another tough fight for Sean O'Malley. But I feel like with Sean O'Malley, he really showed me something in the fight [against Aljamain Sterling ]. A long time ago he came out to the song, ‘if you are who they say you are’, you know that star song [ Superstar by Lupe Fiasco]. He is that, he's a star. And, he became even more of a star landing that shot on Aljamain Sterling. But now he's going up against a guy in Chito Vera, who's a bit different. Who's different in the fact where he's got him outta there before, he knows how to beat Sean O'Malley. He knows what it's like to stand across from the cage. He knows what Sean offers from a range and speed point of view, and he knows what he had to weather through the first time. So for now Sean is gonna have to bring the fight to him in a way that he didn’t in the first fight, and it's gonna be interesting to see if Chito Vera can take advantage of that.”

Rinse and repeat for Vera in UFC 299 main event

Challenger advised to stick with calf kicks

Back at UFC 252, Vera used pinpoint calf kicks to sting a nerve in O’Malley’s left leg to cause momentary numbness which made it impossible for the young knockout artist to plant any weight on it. This slight vulnerability gave Vera a path to finish the fight and get his hand raised.

Evans expects Vera to go right back to those kicks and is not sure how O’Malley can adjust to such an effective technique that has become prevalent in modern-day martial arts:

“Chito Vera is typically a late starter, which will probably air on the side of Sean O'Malley, but no doubt about it, Chito Vera is gonna go back to those leg kicks again. We're gonna see if that's gonna be a factor again, because you can get stronger all you want, but there's some things that you can never help. And being able to take a leg kick to the low calf is something you really can't help. You can either take it or you can't.”

An underdog victory could be on the cards in this weekend's headline attraction.