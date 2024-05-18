Highlights UFC icon Khabib 'misses fighting' and still trains regularly, according to Islam Makhachev.

'The Eagle', who retired in 2021, has packed on the pounds since hanging up his gloves.

Khabib will corner his pal Makhachev at UFC 302 against Dustin Poirier.

Former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has hit the headlines recently over allegations that he owes several million dollars to the Russian government in unpaid taxes. The 35-year-old - who announced his retirement from the Octagon in March 2021 - has disputed the claims, but news of his supposed financial hardship has led to some speculation that he could make a return to competition.

'The Eagle' called time on his career after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 in October 2020, citing a promise to his mother that he would hang up his gloves. Despite several attempts from UFC president Dana White to coax the pound-for-pound superstar out of retirement, Khabib has stayed true to his word - even turning down a big-money offer earlier this year.

However, according to Nurmagomedov's protege - and current 155-pound champion - Islam Makhachev, his pal 'misses fighting'.

Khabib Nurmagomedov 'Misses Fighting', Says Current UFC Champion

Russian star has been retired for just over three years

During an appearance on Shadow Lion's Pound 4 Pound podcast, Makhachev gave an update on Khabib's current mindset.

"I think he’s happy, but this guy misses fighting, fight camp. That’s why he joins us everywhere. He loves to train – every day, he trains. Not just when he’s with us, every day this guy’s training. He has a house in the village, a house in the city. Both houses have a sauna, very good gym, swimming pool. This guy is training everyday."

If Nurmagomedov was to decide to return to fighting, though, he will seemingly need to shift a fair few pounds to make his former weight class. Per MMA Fighting, Makhachev revealed that Khabib walks around today at a weight just under that of a light heavyweight.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Surprising Current Weight

Admitting that his mentor now weighs some 200 pounds, Makhachev highlighted just how tough it was to get the better of his mentor in training. "It’s not a secret, Khabib has like the worst style for everybody. If he takes you down, he takes all your energy, all your power because he’s very heavy on top.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Khabib won 11 of his 29 professional contests by submission.

"I don’t have the same skills because always when I’m on top, I’m looking for choke, to do something, but this guy has crazy control, he holds you. Now, he has crazy power because he’s big and he holds you and you say, ‘Hey, get out!"

Makhachev's next challenger comes in the form of a former Khabib foe, Dustin Poirier. Nurmagomedov defeated 'The Diamond' by submission in the third round of their title fight at UFC 242 and should be an invaluable resource to the current champion as he plots to take down the Louisiana native in the main event of UFC 302 on the 1st of June.

It remains to be seen whether working Makhachev's corner at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey will further reignite Khabib's desire to return to competition. Some five years shy of his 40th birthday, Nurmagomedov seemingly still has the skills to be one of the greatest fighters on the planet, at least according to Makhachev.