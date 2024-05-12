Highlights Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly owes $3.3 million in taxes to the Russian government, jeopardising his MMA promotion, Eagle FC.

The investigation into Khabib's funds suggests he may have used owed money to purchase properties in the UAE and Turkey.

Despite the potential for financial gain, Khabib's return to the UFC is unlikely due to his promise to retire after his father's death.

The former undefeated UFC Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov could be in serious trouble with the Russian Government, it has emerged. The 35-year-old is said to owe 306 million rubles or $3.3 million in unpaid taxes to the Russian Federal Tax Services, as reported by Mash and RT.

The Eagle has been active and involved in various businesses since his retirement from the Octagon back in 2020, following the death of his father, Abdulmanap. It is these business ventures that have seemingly landed the 35-year-old in trouble.

As a result, Khabib's own Eagle FC MMA promotion could be awaiting closure, following the blocking of his numerous personal and business bank accounts.

Investigation Into Khabib Nurmagomedov

The investigation into the UFC Hall of Famer's funds reportedly began following his transfer of ownership in several of his businesses, some apparently to his relatives and associates. The Russian Federal Tax Service is then said to have found irregularities in documents in relation to the closure of such businesses. Russian authorities now suspect that Khabib used the funds he owed them to 'purchase hotels and start-ups in the UAE and Turkey.'

If charged and found guilty, Khabib could face numerous serious penalties, such as forced labour for up to three years or imprisonment for up to six years.

Related Derrick Lewis' Ice-Cold Celebration & Mooning the Crowd After KO Win Derrick Lewis was at his brilliant best after picking up another win at UFC St Louis, opting to drop his shorts once again, and even moon the crowd!

What Next For Khabib

So what could the former UFC Lightweight Champion do? Fans have begun to ponder whether Khabib may return to the UFC and use the purse from his fight to alleviate his reported legal issues. It is obvious that a match-up between the Russian and any top-ranked lightweight or welterweight in the UFC could easily draw more than the $3.3 million that Khabib apparently owes. A rematch with Conor McGregor would certainly eclipse that sum, leaving The Eagle with more than enough spare change.

However, a return to the Octagon would be unlikely, given that Khabib promised to never fight again following his father's death, and has not expressed interest in a return since.

What Does This Mean For Eagle FC

As previously mentioned, Khabib's own MMA promotion, Eagle FC, could fall victim to this affair. He purchased the Gorilla Fighting Championship back in 2020 for $1 million, and rebirthed it as Eagle FC. The promotion had been growing steadily, making their first US appearance in 2022. However, there has not been an Eagle FC event since November last year, and with no planned card for the foreseeable future, it appears the promotion may have fallen by the wayside as a result of this dilemma.

Khabib is considered one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, retiring undefeated with an astounding record of 29-0. Victims of his incredible streak include top stars such as Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, and Justin Gaethje. Khabib is also the longest-reigning UFC Lightweight Champion to date.