Highlights Despite criticism from the boxing community, Jake Paul's success and marketability have led to lucrative opportunities and millions of dollars.

By growing his brand and creating a strong following, Paul has influenced the boxing industry to create more intriguing matchups and break free from the narrative of dodging big fights.

Jake Paul has been a disruptor throughout his professional career, both in his content creation avenue prior to fighting, and since he decided to become one of the biggest boxing promoters on the planet. While he is constantly disparaged by the boxing community for his level of competition or his raw skill, nobody can deny his ability to sell a fight.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT.COM, former UFC champion and ESPN analyst, “Suga” Rashad Evans, talked about an array of topics including the resurgence of boxing. Evans said that many of these mega-fights in boxing are directly due to the “Problem Child”'s influence in the combat sports space.

Jake Paul's impact in boxing

Jake Paul is 'changing the game' and carving out a niche in a historical sport

Classic boxing promoters like Bob Arum, Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn to name a few, may have been a bit abrasive to welcome them into the business side of boxing, but after his continued success and ability to stay relevant, they have accepted the young entrepreneur. Evans said that Paul’s ability to sell his fights put other promoters on notice:

“Boxing made a big comeback and a huge part of that is due to the fact that you have got these matchups being made in boxing that are fun, that brings people to watch, and a big part of that is due to Jake Paul, because what he did is he made boxing take a look at itself. When you see the kind of success that he came into the game with and the market that he is able to hit. If you're a boxing promoter, you gotta be paying attention to that. You gotta see the numbers that he is hitting right out of the gate with the experience, with the level that he's at, and making millions and millions of dollars.”

Jake Paul's boxing journey so far

Boxing record: 8-1 (5 KOs), best win: Tyron Woodley x 2

Jake Paul has transitioned from fighting former MMA greats to now fair boxing competition to grow his experience and arsenal of weapons. Paul is hot off a first-round knockout of Andre August back in December, making a quick turnaround against Ryan Bourland on March 2nd.

Though Rashad Evans was a fierce competitor during his run in the UFC, he understands the fight game and why prize fighting earned its name. The former world champion respects Paul’s ability to grow his brand, and says it has lead to boxing breaking its narrative of big fights being dodged: