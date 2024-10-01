Former UFC light-heavyweight kingpin and current UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has led a questionable life outside of competition, to say the least, but most critics can’t question his fight night performances, as the lone loss on his record was attributed to an illegal elbow in a fight he was dominating, yet, a former UFC champ and opponent of Jones, is calling him one of the foulest fighters of all-time.

Jones’ Wikipedia page is full of green (wins), but when watching his fights, it’s evident that he often fouls opponents with eye pokes, a crucial illegal knee, and a dangerous kicking technique, says Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson.

2:17 Related Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Earnings Leaked Back in 2023, Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC earnings were leaked, and it showed some fascinating insight.

Rampage Unleashes on Jon Jones

Jackson fought Jones back at UFC 135 in 2011

Now that Jackson is in the absolute twilight of his career and plugging into the media world, we are hearing about unfiltered and uncensored stories from his fighting career. The former PRIDE FC legend has gone toe to toe with some of the most elite fighters in MMA history.

On his podcast, Jackson has told some epic behind-the-scenes stories from his classic fights against fellow legends of combat sports, including his battle against a young and surging Jones. When joining the Chris Van Vilet podcast, Jackson explained Jones fights dirty:

“But I’m going to be 100, even if he was standing in this room, I would say it, he’s the dirtiest fighter ever and the guy is so smart, he does the most dirtiest things."

The very forthcoming fighter added on saying one of Jones' key weapons - which is very controversial - damaged his knee:

"[The UFC] changed the gloves just because of Jon Jones. They changed the design of the gloves, so you can’t hold your hand out like this no more. He’s going to poke you in the eye. And then, if you advance or do anything good, you get the advantage, he’s going to kick you in the knee. He’s kicking you right on your kneecap. I think that should be banned because those two things can end somebody’s career—if you detach my retina, you mess my knee up really bad. My knee is still messed up from that."

Joe Rogan on Kick to Knee

Rogan and MMA experts talk about this controversial technique

During an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the longtime UFC commentator was joined by three great martial arts minds in Matt Serra, Din Thomas and John Rallo. As Jackson mentioned, Jones messed up his knee, which is a striking technique called an oblique kick.

Joe Rogan presented a round-table question about the oblique kick, which is a jumping sidekick that targets a fighter’s front knee, and ironically, the most devastating example of this technique was applied by this weekend’s main event fighter, Khalil Rountree:

Rogan and his guest’s thoughts on the technique:

Rallo: Hate it. I think it does nothing but damage a fighter. You can tap to a knee bar. You can’t tap to that kick. That kick lands, you’re done.

Rogan: But, some head kicks are probably worse than some knee kicks.

Rallo: I think I’d rather be kicked in my head.

Thomas: It’s not like you can’t defend it. You gotta defend it.

Serra: That’s a sh**** one to get–I mean you can’t do that in sparring.

Rogan: No, you definitely can’t.