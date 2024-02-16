Highlights Alexander Volkanovski may be rushing back into a fight after his first loss, possibly due to mental and emotional factors, according to Rashad Evans, who spoke exclusively with GIVEMESPORT.

Ilia Topuria is a confident and powerful fighter who believes he will claim victory at UFC 298.

While Volkanovski has faced tough opponents in the past, Topuria's strength and belief may pose a significant challenge, and a belt change wouldn't be surprising.

Alexander Volkanovski has never lost in the UFC’s featherweight division, but he faces one of his toughest challenges yet, as the hungry and undefeated knockout artist Ilia Topuria tries to claim the throne. The top ranked 145lb fighters face off this Saturday in the UFC 298 main event in what has the making to be a violent chess match.

In an exclusive interview with GIVEMESPORT, former UFC champion and ESPN analyst Rashad Evans talked in detail about Volkanovski, who is 12-0 at featherweight in the UFC, possibly coming back from his first loss too quickly. Evans thinks the champ should have taken more time following the knockout loss to UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev back in October.

Competitive by nature

Just four months after his first UFC loss, Alex Volkanovski is returning to action

At one point last year, Alex Volkanovski was the world’s number one pound-for-pound UFC fighter because of the dominant victories and one-sided beatdowns he put on challengers to his title. Volkanovski, a skilled kickboxer, held his own against Makhachev the first time they met at UFC 284 in what was the 2023 fight of the year.

The last time we saw Volkanovski was at UFC 294 where he got called on 11 days notice to face a fully-trained Makhachev. Volkanovski came in out-of-shape and overzealous and paid for it when the Dagestani champion finished him with a head kick that landed flush on the side of the Australian's head.

Evans feels like Volkanovski is trying to right that wrong by immediately jumping into a fight camp.

“Honestly, I feel like he's kind of rushing back into this one a little bit. I feel like he rushed into the fight with [Islam] Makhachev on the heels of maybe something going on mentally, emotional with him. I'm not sure. I'm just going by what he said, and you know, what was said afterward, and he didn't seem like he was in a good mental place, so it seems like he is jumping in this one to kind of wipe the stain off from that one. And I don't know how good that is. I don't know how much he was rocked with that shot.”

Ilia Topuria is dangerously confident

Undefeated powerhouse Ilia Topuria oozes confidence and has the skill to back it

The young Georgian fighter Ilia Topuria has caught the attention of the MMA community because of his unapologetic confidence. The undefeated boxing-based martial artist is so sure that victory will be his following UFC 298 that he has already posted it on his Instagram.

Volkanovski is dealing with his first UFC loss of his career, but looks to prove that there’s much more tread on his tires against a formidable opponent. Evans isn’t sure how Volkanovski was affected by the first KO loss of his career, but also recognises the cocksure Topuria’s self-belief might lead to the belt changing hands: