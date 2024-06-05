Highlights Daniel Cormier has warned UFC fans to be prepared for potential disappointment regarding Conor McGregor's return at UFC 303.

Chael Sonnen, meanwhile, believes McGregor's focus might be improving, potentially leading to the fight against Michael Chandler.

A lack of information surrounding the UFC 303 Dublin press conference cancellation has raised concerns among fans and media.

A big talking point around the recent UFC 303 Dublin press conference cancellation is all the theories and assumptions which have been flying about from several members of MMA media as well as former and active fighters.

On their ESPN show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen have offered their own theories as to why the cancellation happened on Monday.

Daniel Cormier Not Convinced McGregor Will Fight at UFC 303

He says fans should "brace yourself a little bit for disappointment"

With the ties which Daniel Cormier has to the UFC, he could be close to the situation regarding the cancellation of the UFC 303 Dublin press conference on Monday. There is such a mystery right now surrounding the event and why it was cancelled and still, over 48 hours later after the cancellation was announced, we still have no word or an official reason from the UFC or anyone in the media. This has caused rumours and theories to run wild and many people are seeing the situation from many different avenues.

Cormier believes that there is a lot of cause for concern surrounding Conor McGregor pulling out of the press conference, and he believes that fans should "brace yourself a little bit for disappointment."

“Start to brace yourself a little bit for disappointment. I don’t mean to be the bearer of bad news. Dana White will argue and scream at the media. Dana White will give the media a hard time. Dana White has no problem letting the media down. You know who Dana White doesn’t like letting down? The fans."

Cormier spoke about Dana White having a reputation for clapping back at the media when they are wrong and that is another reason why people are worried. White has a reputation for putting MMA media on blast when they report false news and yet, two days later, remains tight-lipped around the McGregor vs Michael Chandler situation despite the speculation dominating social media.

Cormier also revealed that he has reached out to people within the UFC for information, but people are being very tight-lipped on the situation.

“To me, it feels like this is a big deal. I have reached out to many in the organisation to try to find out what happened, and when everyone is as tight-lipped as they are right now, to me that tells me it’s a little worrisome.”

Chael Sonnen Believes This Could be a Sign McGregor is Starting to Focus

Sonnen remains confident the fight will go ahead

Despite Cormier not being so optimistic about the Irishman fighting on the 29th of June, Chael Sonnen remains confident that the fight will go ahead. The former UFC middleweight title contender believes that the cancellation of the presser could be a sign that McGregor is starting to focus.

“I think perhaps Conor McGregor, for the first time ever, is starting to focus. People love to use that word, they talk about focus, I don’t know if people know what that means. It means you say ‘no’ a lot more than you used to. You’re looking at one thing, and you’re telling people ‘no’ when you’re getting these calls."

Although Sonnen believes that McGregor vs Chandler will indeed take place this month, he believes that if, for some reason, the fight does get cancelled, that will signify the retirement of 'The Notorious."