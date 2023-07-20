The latest instalment of UFC London will take place in the British capital this weekend, as the remarkable growth of British MMA continues.

In recent years since the coronavirus pandemic, we have been treated to some epic nights at London's O2 arena with three epic cards touching domestic shores.

This includes two events headlined by Tom Aspinall featuring some of Britain's finest talent including Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann.

And earlier this year, a huge pay-per-view event gripped the nation with Leon Edwards defending his title successfully in an epic trilogy contest with Kamaru Usman.

Now a new fight night will commence with high stakes for every fighter on the fight card, and here is all you need to know...

The event will take place on Saturday July 22 [this weekend] at the showpiece O2 arena in London, in front of another expected sell-out crowd.

It will be the second event in London this year after the UFC 286 pay-per-view card landed in the same arena on March 18 earlier this year.

Almost 17,000 people will be expected to attend the event, as fans can expect to see the latest outings of some of Britain's finest MMA talent up close.

Fight Start Time

The UFC London preliminary card will kick us off in London, with the action set to get underway from that around 6pm.

6pm is the scheduled time in which the broadcast will get underway, with a stacked card set to preceed before the main card.

It is then expected that the main fight card will commence at 8pm, but this will depend on the duration of the prior prelim bouts.

The main event between Tom Aspinall and Marcin Tybura will then likely begin at around 10-10:30pm with the fighter's ring walks scheduled before action unfolds at around 10:45pm.

Full Fight Card

Main card

Main Event: Tom Aspinall vs Marcin Tybura

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao

Preliminary card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Alvarez

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez

Main Event

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall will return for the first time since tearing his knee ligaments in an unfortunate first career defeat to Curtis Blaydes this time last year.

Aspinall has been in rehabilitation but has maintained his status as fifth in the heavyweight rankings, despite his surge being halted unfortunately by injury.

He will have the chance to continue his rise with a win over tenth ranked contender Marcin Tybura, who will be looking to put his own name in the spotlight this weekend.

A win for Aspinall will see him begin looking upwards again with a potential fight against Cyril Gane, and a rematch with Blaydes to come.

However, surprisingly he could be thrust into an immediate title fight with current champion Jon Jones, who could consider retirement after he makes a first defence of his title against Cyril Gane.

The British star will be hoping he can convince 'Bones' to continue competing in the octagon, to boost his chances of ending a dominant reign of one of the best-ever fighters on the roster.

How To Watch And Live Stream

The event will be broadcast exclusively live on TNT Sports in the UK as part of the standard subscription.

TNT Sports recently relaunched having previously been named BT Sports, and will offer UFC coverage in the UK.

Action will get underway at 6pm on TNT Sports 1, with viewers able to watch the event on Sky, Virgin Media and TV Packages.

Viewers, for the first time, can also access the coverage via Discovery+ as part of the premium package worth £29.99 per month.

In the US, fans can catch the action live on ESPN+ as accustomed stateside, but the event will be away from traditional prime time.

Co-Main Event

Infamous star Molly McCann will return to the spotlight this weekend as she looks for redemption in a clash with Julija Stoliarenko.

The Evertonian's run in the flyweight division was promptly stopped in a first round submission defeat to Erin Blanchfield in the US at the end of last year.

She will hoping to draw on huge successes in London in the past, having beaten Luana Carolina and Hannah Goldy with big stoppages in 2022.

McCann will be looking to push into the top 15 after a loss to third ranked Blanchfield, having previously vowed to make a chase at ex-champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Why isn't Paddy Pimblett fighting?

Rising star Pimblett has been a regular feature of UFC London cards in the past, given his growing profile as one of the biggest names on the roster.

He has previously picked up two big wins against both Kazula Vargas and Jordan Leavitt on the UK shows, but will not have the opportunity to feature this year.

The Liverpudlian fought in America last December against Jared Gordon and picked up a controversial points win, but his fortunes turned for the worse.

He picked up an ankle injury which would rule him out of any appearance at the start of this year, and has since received surgery which will keep him for a longer setback.

What's Been Said?

Aspinall told GIVEMESPORT.COM: "If I'm not trying to fight Jon Jones then what the f*** am I doing?

"I honestly think that I have what it takes to beat him, I think my style matches up really well with his and that is my goal.

"One of the best of all-time is in my weight division now and if that doesn't motivate me what else will? Me potentially having the chance is so motivating.

"If you don't want to talk like that then they don't have any ambition. I want to be UFC heavyweight champion of the world, and of course I want to beat arguably the best of all-time."