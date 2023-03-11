UFC London 2023/UFC 286 is set to be the biggest MMA event to take place in the United Kingdom, but how can fans watch the event on PPV?

The main event has already been confirmed, with a massive rematch for the UFC Welterweight Championship between British champion Leon Edwards and ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman.

Edwards knocked out Usman in stunning fashion back at UFC 278, securing his first gold in the title and becoming the new 170-pound king. The question is, can Edwards pull off what was once unthinkable once again?

Here is everything you need to know about the UFC London 2023 PPV, including how to buy the event, the cost and more.

How can I watch UFC 286 in the UK?

UFC 286/UFC London 2023 will be available for fans to watch live on Saturday, March 18th 2023, on BT Sport Box Office.

In terms of actually accessing the broadcast of the PPV itself, there are a few different ways that you can do so.

BT TV

If you’re already a subscriber to BT TV, then you will be able to access the PPV stream either through the BT Player or on Channel 494 on your BT TV box.

Sky TV

If you’re a Sky TV subscriber, then you can access BT Sport Box Office on Channel 490. If you are not currently subscribed to Sky, then you can check out some of the latest offers here.

Virgin Media

Virgin Media subscribers can access BT Sport Box Office via the On-Demand section of the main Virgin Media box menu.

When there, you can head to ‘Live Events’ and find the event that you’re looking to watch live on the service.

How much is UFC 286 (UK)?

Fans that are looking to watch the UFC London 2023 PPV live will need to spend £19.95 to access the live broadcast of the show.

This price point for the more major UFC events is a standard one, as the previous events on the platform have been similar.

Usually, it’s only the huge cards featuring the likes of Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Jon Jones that are on PPV in the UK. However, there are sometimes shows that are on at a preferential time for fans in the UK/Europe that are only accessible

via PPV on BT Sport rather than the standard subscription service.

UFC 286 Fights

The following bouts have been confirmed for the UFC London 2023 fight card (correct as of writing on Wednesday, March 8th 2023):

Early Prelims

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo - Women’s Flyweight bout

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein - Lightweight bout

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill - Women’s Flyweight bout

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon - Flyweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic - Middleweight bout

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho - Flyweight bout

Prelims

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz - Lightweight bout

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani - Featherweight bout

Nathaniel Wood vs Lerone Murphy - Featherweight bout

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze - Middleweight bout

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena - Welterweight bout

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina - Women’s Flyweight bout

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight bout

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman - UFC Welterweight Championship Main Event bout

