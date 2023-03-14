UFC will be making a return to London on Saturday, March 18th 2023, but what time does the card start for fans who are wanting to watch the MMA event live in the UK?

The main event of the huge card sees Kamaru Usman attempt to regain his UFC Welterweight Championship against Leon Edwards, who shockingly knocked him out back at UFC 278 in August 2022.

Unlike the majority of Ultimate Fighting Championship events, UFC 286 will be taking place at a FAR more sociable time for fans in the United Kingdom to watch, which we’ll explain in this article.

Here is everything you need to know about the UK Start Time for UFC London 2023/UFC 286 on Saturday, March 18th 2023.

UFC London 2023 Start Time

Fans should be aware that there are three start times for the UFC London 2023 event that they need to be aware of, namely the Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card.

As confirmed by the official UFC site, the Early Prelims for the event are scheduled to start at around 5:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 18th 2023.

The Prelims are then scheduled to be taking place at around 7:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 18th 2023. Finally, the Main Card is expected to be starting at around 9:00 PM GMT on Saturday, March 18th 2023.

It’s worth noting that the Prelims and Main Card start times are estimates, as due to the nature of combat sports, these may be pushed back slightly. For example, if every bout on the Early Prelims goes to the judge’s scorecards, then the Prelims and subsequent Main Card are likely to be starting slightly later.

Who is on the UFC 286 fight card?

The following bouts have been confirmed for the UFC London 2023 fight card (correct as of writing on Tuesday, March 14th 2023):

Early Prelims

Juliana Miller vs Veronica Macedo - Women’s Flyweight bout

Jai Herbert vs Ludovit Klein - Lightweight bout

Joanne Wood vs Luana Carolina - Women’s Flyweight bout

Jake Hadley vs Malcolm Gordon - Flyweight bout

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Dusko Todorovic - Middleweight bout

Lerone Murphy vs Gabriel Santos - Featherweight bout

Prelims

Muhammad Mokaev vs Jafel Filho - Flyweight bout

Sam Patterson vs Yanal Ashmoz - Lightweight bout

Chris Duncan vs Omar Morales - Lightweight bout

Jack Shore vs Makwan Amirkhani - Featherweight bout

Main Card

Marvin Vettori vs Roman Dolidze - Middleweight bout

Jennifer Maia vs Casey O’Neill - Women’s Flyweight bout

Gunnar Nelson vs Bryan Barberena - Welterweight bout

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev - Lightweight bout

Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman - UFC Welterweight Championship Main Event bout

