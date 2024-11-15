The UFC recently announced that in March 2025 they will be making their return to London for a Fight Night event. The UK MMA scene has grown a huge amount over the last few years due to fighters such as Leon Edwards and Tom Aspinall becoming just the second and third British fighters after Michael Bisping to achieve UFC gold.

It is not just the market of MMA which has seen a huge increase in the UK, it is the standard of fighters. The talent which is coming out of the UK right now, whether it be from England, Scotland, Wales, or Northern Ireland, is by far the highest standard it has ever been, which will only benefit events such as this UFC London Fight Night which is coming up.

It is also worth noting that, as seen with the recent success of UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria, European MMA is also on the rise and a lot of top European prospects will surely be featured on this card for regional and time zone-related reasons.

Today, GIVEMESPORT will list five fights which simply have to be on the UFC London card in March. Included in the fight suggestions are two of the biggest British stars in Leon Edwards and Paddy Pimblett, as well as fighters such as Arnold Allen, Lerone Murphy, and Mick Parkin, who will be looking to work their way up the rankings in their weight divisions.

Leon Edwards vs Jorge Masvidal

Masvidal has confirmed that he will be returning to the UFC in 2025

The biggest possible UFC London main event which could be on the table is a huge welterweight clash between former champion Leon Edwards and a man who was once one of the biggest stars in the sport of MMA and the BMF champion, Jorge Masvidal. 'Gamebred' exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Edwards is the man he is targeting to come back and face in his UFC return, and UFC London could be the perfect place to do it. Edwards and Masvidal were involved in a brawl backstage at UFC London back in 2019 and despite that brawl going viral and generating huge heat and excitement for a potential fight between the two, the UFC did not pull the trigger. Given their history in London, could they face off and settle their beef almost six years to the day of their brawl?

Leon Edwards' professional MMA record (as of 15/11/24) 27 fights 22 wins 4 losses By knockout 7 0 By submission 3 0 By decision 12 3 No contests 1

Yair Rodriguez vs Arnold Allen

Rodriguez vs Allen would be a stand-up war

Another top British fighter in Arnold Allen could also feature on the UFC London card. Allen, who defeated Giga Chikadze in the UFC's last outing in the UK at UFC 304, called out #4 ranked featherweight contender, Yair Rodriguez, and UFC London could be the perfect place to do it. Rodriguez vs Allen would add a lot of star power to the show and the fight itself absolutely would not disappoint. Both men are incredibly high-level strikers and, especially with Allen fighting with the British crowd behind him, it could turn out to be a classic.

Arnold Allen's professional MMA record (as of 15/11/24) 23 fights 20 wins 3 losses By knockout 7 0 By submission 4 0 By decision 9 3

Renato Moicano vs Paddy Pimblett

Moicano and Pimblett have been friendly going back and forth for months

Despite not being the main event fight, Renato Moicano vs Paddy Pimblett could end up being the best and most hyped fight on the UFC London card in March. The Brazilian, Moicano, legitimised himself as a potential future UFC lightweight title contender in September at UFC Paris, where he completely dominated Benoit Saint-Denis and turned him into a battered and bloodied mess. This would be a big step-up in competition for 'The Baddy', but is also a big opportunity to quickly climb the lightweight rankings, which is something he will be looking to do in 2025. Moicano and Pimblett have been publicly calling for this fight to happen for many months now and UFC London could be the perfect place for the fight to happen, and if it draws enough hype, which it likely will, they could be given a five-round co-main event, which has never happened before on a Fight Night event.

Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA record (as of 15/11/24) 25 Fights 22 Wins 3 Losses By knockout 6 0 By submission 10 1 By decision 6 2

Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy

Emmett vs Murphy is another high-level featherweight fight which could take place

As well as Yair Rodriguez vs Arnold Allen, Josh Emmett vs Lerone Murphy is another high-level featherweight fight which could take place at UFC London. Murphy, who is from Manchester, called out the powerful veteran, Emmett, following his victory over Dan Ige at UFC 308. Murphy is undefeated and if he is able to get a victory over a fighter as good, powerful, and tough as Emmett, who is also a veteran of the sport, he will be closing in on a potential title shot and be on the verge of entering the featherweight division's top five.

Lerone Murphy's professional MMA record (as of 15/11/24) 16 fights 15 wins 0 losses By knockout 7 0 By decision 8 0 Draws 1

Tai Tuivasa vs Mick Parkin

Parkin is an undefeated heavyweight prospect who just entered the rankings