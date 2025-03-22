The Octagon returns to the UK for the first time since July's UFC 304 pay-per-view event on Saturday night as UFC Fight Night: London takes place at the 02 Arena. The promotion's previous visit to British shores saw Leon Edwards lose his UFC Welterweight Championship to Belal Muhammad and 'Rocky' will be keen to bounce back in style as he makes his first appearance since that defeat at this weekend's show.

Having originally been slated to take on Jack Della Maddalena, Edwards now faces American Sean Brady in a five-round main event. The switch was made after Jack Della Maddalena was granted a shot at welterweight titleholder Muhammad at May's UFC 315 pay-per-view. However, Brady still represents a tough challenge for Edwards. The 32-year-old comes into the contest as the number five ranked welterweight in the UFC and is currently riding a two-fight win streak. His only career loss came at the hands of Muhammad in October 2022.

Leon Edwards & Sean Brady's professional MMA records (as of 22/03/25) Leon Edwards Sean Brady Fights 27 18 Wins 22 17 Losses 4 1 No contests 1 0

Speaking to TNT Sports earlier this week, Edwards revealed that fighting at 5am local time in Manchester had played a massive role in his defeat to Muhammad, who he admitted that he had "probably overlooked" in the build-up to the fight. The UFC 304 main event took place so late in order to accomodate a US pay-per-view audience. However, there will be no such late start at UFC London, with the main event set to get underway at a far more reasonable time.

Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady Set to Fight at a Prime Time For UK UFC Fans

Bout should be over just after 11pm local time