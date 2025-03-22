Former UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards will be looking to begin his march back to the title when he returns to the Octagon at UFC London on Saturday night. 'Rocky' was last seen in action last July, when he lost his crown to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304.

Although that fight took place in Manchester, England, Edwards was forced to fight at 5am local time in order to accomodate a US television audience - and the Birmingham man insisted earlier this week that having to fight at such an usual time affected his performance. There will be no such problems that time around as his fight with fellow top contender Sean Brady takes place during UK prime time.

While that's great news for UK fight fans, it does mean a far earlier main event start time for viewers in the USA. Per The Sportster, the six-bout main card is set to kick-off at 4pm ET (1pm PT) and there's plenty of US interest in the biggest fights on the card, including the headline contest.

UFC London: Edwards vs Brady Full Main Card Division Fight Welterweight (five-round main event) Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady Light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg Welterweight Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland Women's strawweight Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara Lightweight Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan Featherweight Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Philadelphia's Brady is the number five-ranked welterweight in the UFC. The 17-1 fighter has become renowned for his grappling and ability to put pressure of his opponents. The 32-year-old has momentum on his side following recent victories against former title challengers Kevin Gastelum and Gilbert Burns.

Confident in his form, Brady has predicted a dominant win over Edwards. Speaking before the fight, he declared: "There’s going to be a lot of sad UK fans."

Some have questioned whether Brady might be catching Edwards at the best possible time, given his damaging defeat to Muhammad last time out. Asked earlier this week about how the loss had affected him, the Brit conceded: "I had to let it sink in, let it sit for a little bit. It’s been like 8–10 years since I lost a fight, so a long time."

