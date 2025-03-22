This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The UFC returns to the 02 Arena for the 14th time in its history on Saturday night as Leon Edwards takes on Sean Brady in the main event of UFC Fight Night: London. 'Rocky' returns to action for the first time since losing his welterweight championship to Belal Muhammad at UFC 304 last November.

However, the Brit faces a tough task in the evening's five-round headliner in the shape of American grappler Sean Brady. The 32-year-old is the number five-ranked welterweight in the UFC and will be intent on spoiling Edwards' return to action, as well as his dreams of getting back into title contention. The main event is expected to get underway at 10:45pm local time, but there's five other fights on the main card that are filled with intrigue.

UFC London: Edwards vs Brady Full Main Card Division Fight Welterweight (five-round main event) Leon Edwards vs Sean Brady Light heavyweight Jan Blachowicz vs Carlos Ulberg Welterweight Gunnar Nelson vs Kevin Holland Women's strawweight Molly McCann vs Alexia Thainara Lightweight Jordan Vucenic vs Chris Duncan Featherweight Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

The evening's co-main event sees former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jan Blachowicz taking on New Zealander Carlos Ulberg. A win for either man could see them make their way into title contention in a division that is hardly stacked with top contenders. Elsewhere, Icelandic submission ace Gunnar Nelson returns to action as he takes on Octagon veteran Kevin Holland in a welterweight contest.

On what is sure to be a noisy night at the 02 Arena, British favourites Molly McCann and Nathaniel Wood will be looking to make home advantage count as they look to send a packed house of British fans home happy with victories in their own main card contests.

Nathaniel Wood vs Morgan Charriere

Featherweight bout

Full UFC London preliminary card results