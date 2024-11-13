It's been an incredible year of drama, tragedy, and intrigue as the sport of mixed martial arts has over-delivered in 2024. Below, we've put together a power ranking of the 10 male fighters who have had the best years all around.

This is not to be confused with a divisional ranking, or a pound-for-pound list. To feature, you have to win, in style, at least once but preferably two, three, or more times. To assess greatness in a calendar year, we looked at the quality of the wins, the abilities of the opponents, and activity level.

With that in mind, there are a few fighters here who simply had to make this list.

Keep scrolling to find out who made the cut, in which GIVEMESPORT has determined our ranking through numerous factors including excitement, activity, and, most of all, quality of wins in the year to date / last 12 months.

UFC Male Fighter of the Year - GIVEMESPORT Power Ranking Rank Name Division Status Pro record Recent wins 10. Islam Makhachev Lightweight Champion 26-1 (5 KO, 12 Sub) Dustin Poirier (Sub) 9. Belal Muhammad Welterweight Champion 24-3 (5 KO, 1 Sub) Leon Edwards (Dec) 8. Esteban Ribovics Lightweight Unranked 14-1 (7 KO, 5 Sub) Daniel Zellhuber (Dec) Terrance McKinney (KO) 7. Diego Lopes Featherweight No.3-ranked contender 26-6 (10 KO, 12 Sub) Sodiq Yusuff (TKO) Dan Ige (Dec) Brian Ortega (Dec) 6. Magomedov Ankalaev Light heavyweight No.1-ranked contender 19-1-1 (10 KO) Johnny Walker (KO) Aleksandar Rakic (Dec) 5. Shara Magomedov Middleweight No.14-ranked contender 15-0-0 (12 KO) Antonio Trocoli (KO) Michał Oleksiejczuk (Sub) Armen Petrosyan (Sub) 4. Merab Dvalishvili Bantamweight Champion 18-4-0 (3 KO, 1 Sub) Henry Cejudo (Dec) Sean O'Malley (Dec) 3. Dricus du Plessis Middleweight Champion 22-2-0 (9 KO, 11 Sub) Sean Strickland (Dec) Israel Adesanya (Sub) 2. Alex Pereira Light heavyweight Champion 12-2-0 (10 KO) Jamahal Hill (KO) Jiri Prochazka (KO) Khalil Rountree (KO) 1. Ilia Topuria Featherweight Champion 16-0-0 (6 KO, 8 Sub) Alexander Volkanovski (KO) Max Holloway (KO)

10 Islam Makhachev

Fights this year: Dustin Poirier

The bottom two positions on this list are occupied by extraordinary champions who, in other years, may rank higher. But, what counts against Islam Makhachev and the next in line at No.9, is the fact they were inactive, fighting only once in 2024, compared to everyone else on this list. The one win that Makhachev did post this year, though, was incredible. Makhachev countered Poirier, disguised his takedown attempts, and outworked him against the fence before he wrapped up his submission win.

9 Belal Muhammad

Fights this year: Leon Edwards

Like Makhachev, Belal Muhammad is a champion of his division who would rank far higher on this list had he competed more than once this year. Again, like Makhachev, the one win he did seal, though, was so good that it cannot be ignored on male Fighter of the Year power rankings. Muhammad had defeated Leon Edwards for the UFC welterweight championship. Edwards was attempting the third defense of his title, having beaten Kamaru Usman for the belt in 2022, before defending it against Usman in a rematch, and then Colby Covington in Las Vegas.

8 Esteban Ribovics

Fights this year: Daniel Zellhuber and Terrance McKinney

My God! If you want to talk about statements, check out the rise of Daniel Zellhuber who thumped Terence McKinney to smithereens in May, before taking on a Mexican fighter, on Mexican Independence Day weekend, at UFC Noche, and still won, as Ribovics eked out a decision win over Daniel Zellhuber. The two fights showed Ribovics in really different lights. Not only did he demonstrate a nasty finishing ability, as he slumped McKinney with one of the most brutal head kicks of the year, but he also showed he could prevail in a gutsy Fight of the Year monster with Zellhuber.

7 Diego Lopes

Fights this year: Sodiq Yusuff, Dan Ige, and Brian Ortega

Few fighters in all combat sports have run a three-fight gauntlet like Diego Lopes has in 2024, needing only 90 seconds to get Sodiq Yusuff out of there at UFC 300 in April. That the event was such an incredible one, and, really, one of the best in the entire history of the sport, Lopes' win was pushed down the list of extraordinary performances by completely insane moments like Max Holloway's buzzer-beating beat-down of Justin Gaethje. Regardless, Lopes has hit such form that it begs the question as to who can actually put an end to his thrilling run, as he followed the Yusuff knockout with a last-minute decision win over Dan Ige, and a three-round win over Brian Ortega. As a No.3-ranked fighter in his division, he is close to challenging Ilia Topuria for the UFC championship, as the Georgian-Spaniard already has wins over the No.1 and No.2 — Alexander Volkanovski, and Holloway, respectively.

6 Magomedov Ankalaev

Fights this year: Johnny Walker and Aleksandar Rakic

Magomedov Ankalaev has done everything necessary to warrant a shot at the champion in his division. However, when the champion in your specific division is arguably the UFC's biggest star right now, Alex Pereira, it becomes an increasingly difficult bout to book when the Brazilian striker has other options. Even now, Pereira is linked with two-weight UFC champion Jon Jones, who called Pereira out for a champion vs champion fight, should the American breeze past Stipe Miocic unscathed Saturday, November 16. All Ankalaev can do, in the meantime, is keep doing what he has been doing — amassing the kinds of wins that make his claim to a title shot an undeniable one. And, in 2024, he has arguably done just that by finishing Johnny Walker, and decisioning Aleksandar Rakic.

5 Sharabutdin Magomedov

Fights this year: Antonio Trocoli, Michał Oleksiejczuk, and Armen Petrosyan

It is only a matter of time before Sharabutdin Magomedov enters the upper echelons of the UFC's middleweight division after setting the 185-pound class ablaze with back-to-back-to-back wins over Antonio Trocoli by knockout, Michel Oleksiejczuk by decision, and, most recently, Armen Petrosyan. It is that win over Petrosyan that put a punctuation mark on his claim as one of the UFC's top fighters this year, as he went 3-0 in 2024, but closed the show Saturday, October 26 with a Knockout of the Year contender — an ultra-rare, yet incredibly awesome, double spinning back-fist knockout.

Re-live it right here:

UFC boss Dana White waxed lyrical over the brilliant finish when speaking to reporters after the UFC event in Abu Dhabi, and said it may not be long before he takes on someone ranked in the top five. Magmedov's rise has already propelled him to become a ranked UFC fighter at No.14. It might not be long before he's top three.

"I love guys like that," he said, commenting on Magomedov's activity levels. "And that's how you do it. Listen, if you're that good, and that confident in yourself, and you get out of a fight and don't feel banged up, and you're ready to turn around. It's what everyone should want to do."

"[The knockut is] one of the coolest things I've ever seen."

"He looked incredible," added White. "He looked good, and beat a tough guy in spectacular fashion. The answer," if he's ready to fight a guy ranked within the top five, "is probably yes."

4 Merab Dvalishvili

Fights this year: Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley

Though Merab Dvalishvili did not get a highlight-reel finish like many others on this list were able to do, he still fended off challenges from two of the biggest names in both the bantamweight division's past, and its present, in Herny Cejudo and Sean O'Malley. Few could have seen Dvalishvili's status as a championship-winner as he began his UFC career in 2017, in his 10th fight overall, and lost a split decision to Frankie Saenz. Dvalishvili, five months later, tapped from a guillotine choke in the dying moments of his UFC Fight Night bout against Frankie Saenz. Since those losses, he has rebounded, in style, by putting together an 11-fight winning run which, in the last two years, has seen him outpoint Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Cejudo, and, of course, O'Malley whom Dvalishvili had to beat to win the UFC bantamweight title.

3 Dricus du Plessis

Fights this year: Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya

Dricus du Plessis is a fighter who defies logic. He looks like he lacks technique, seems to fight at best, sloppy, and, even worse, fatigued, but then it becomes apparent that du Plessis is hard to put down, let alone out, and has now put together one of the most impressive bodies of work in the entire sport. Du Plessis, in 2024 alone, has edged a narrow win over Sean Strickland, before submitting Israel Adesanya with a face crank. This, after a stellar 2022 in which he finished both Derek Brunson and Robert Whittaker.

2 Alex Pereira

Fights this year: Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira is a rare breed of fighter, a bona fide beast, who continues to write an incredible story as a two-weight champion already. Pereira's been rescuing UFC cards with barely any notice, having little time to prepare for a fight, let alone an opponent, and continues to pick up impressive wins.

On a year in which he's already slayed Jamahal Hill, Jiri Prochazka, and Khalil Rountree in three successive UFC light heavyweight championship defenses, Pereira has expressed interest in going back to win the UFC middleweight championship, or even moving north to take on the heavyweight division.

This has not gone unnoticed by UFC boss Dana White.

"He wants to move up. He wants to move down. He wants to go everywhere. That's why people love him. Those are the type of fighters people love. Pereira wants to fight everybody. I love it."

Should Pereira move to heavyweight, and beat either the Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic winner, or Tom Aspinall, for the UFC heavyweight championship, then he'd stand alone as a three-weight UFC champion — the only one to ever win UFC titles in three separate weight classes.

1 Ilia Topuria

Fights this year: Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway