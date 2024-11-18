UFC fighters can earn huge amounts at the very top level, but for most of the fighters climbing the ranks, the financial situation can be a tough one. It can take years of graft and luck to even have a chance of getting close to superstar level, but one interesting way in which the UFC adds further incentive for fighters of all levels, is the bonus system.

After each UFC event, there will be financial bonuses paid out for individual awards. These include Fight of the Night, Knockout of the Night, Submission of the Night, and Performance of the Night. It adds an interesting layer of excitement for fans and provides the opportunity for all fighters to walk away with a bit of extra cash.

Over the years, there have been some top fighters who have massively benefited from the bonus system. Let's take a look at the top 10 list of male fighters with the most bonus award wins throughout the history of the UFC.

Top 10 male UFC fighters with most fight bonuses Fighter Fight of the Night Knockout of the Night Submission of the Night Performance of the Night Total Charles Oliveira 4 0 3 13 20 Donald Cerrone 6 3 2 7 18 Nate Diaz 8 1 5 2 16 Joe Lauzon 7 1 6 1 15 Jim Miller 7 0 3 5 15 Dustin Poirier 10 0 1 4 15 Anderson Silva 5 7 2 0 14 Justin Gaethje 8 0 0 5 13 Max Holloway 7 1 0 5 13 Edson Barboza 10 1 0 2 13

10 Edson Barboza

Total bonuses: 13

Starting this list is Brazilian featherweight Edson Barboza, who has an impressive 13 bonus awards in his career, with 10 of those being for Fight of the Night. With those numbers, this guy is clearly an entertainer, with 36 fights since his debut back in 2010. Perhaps not quite at the level of some of the more high-profile Brazilian fighters, Barboza still certainly knows how to put on a show.

9 Max Holloway

Fight bonuses: 13

Next up is another veteran of the featherweight division, Max Hollway. Hawaii-born Holloway is a fan favourite and has also earned 13 bonuses in his UFC career, most notably five of those being for Performance of the Night. Holloway has 34 fights under his belt, with 26 victories, and holds the record for the most consecutive victories in the featherweight division, with 20.

8 Justin Gaethje

Fight bonuses: 13

Another legend of the sport, and a man with years of experience, Justin Gaethje, comes in next, also with 13 bonuses awarded throughout his career. Gaethje competes in the lightweight division, where he is a former interim champion and has an impressive record of 25 wins from 30 bouts. As a division 1 wrestler in college, there are not many fighters with better wrestling credentials than this man.

7 Anderson Silva

Fight bonuses: 14

In seventh place is our first Hall of Famer in the list and arguably one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time, Anderson Silva. The Brazilian middleweight has 14 bonus awards won in the UFC, with seven of those being for Knockout of the Night. Silva's CV is stacked full of impressive records, perhaps the best being his record for longest championship reign in UFC history, at 2,457 days. Interestingly, though, he never won a Performance of the Night bonus.

Related 10 Greatest Fighters in UFC History [Ranked] Some of the greatest fighters in combat sports history have graced the UFC Octagon...

6 Dustin Poirier

Fight bonuses: 15

This list is following a familiar trend, with another iconic vet coming in at sixth spot on this list. Dustin Poirier is another real fan favourite and has had an impressive career in the lightweight division, earning 15 bonus awards in his time. 10 of those were for Fight of the Night, which is the most in that category of all time. He has over 40 fights in his career, making him one of the most experienced men in his field.

5 Jim Miller

Fight bonuses: 15

Breaking the top five, we have another man with 15 bonus victories in his UFC career. Jim Miller is still going strong at 41 years old, and holds the records for most bouts and most wins ever in the lightweight division. He is another fighter who was a top college athlete with wrestling being his discipline. With 57 fights in his career, Miller has seen it all and is still competing with the very best.

4 Joe Lauzon

Fight bonuses: 15

In fourth place is another lightweight icon, with Joe Lauzon coming in with 15 bonus awards. Six of those awards were for Submission of the Night, with Lauzon producing some devastating submissions back in the prime of his career. Lauzon is not officially retired, but has not fought in the UFC since 2019, and at 40 years old, we may not see him again.

3 Nate Diaz

Fight bonuses: 16

Perhaps in the conversation for the greatest UFC fighter of all time, Nate Diaz gets a podium place on this list. He is a legend, no doubt, and has won 16 bonus awards in his career, with eight Fight of the Night awards. His last fight with the UFC was a victory over Tony Ferguson in 2022, where he won Performance of the Night, with Diaz now being a free agent. Many fans would love to see him return for one last bout.

2 Donald Cerrone

Fight bonuses: 18

Our runner-up, known as Cowboy, is Donald Cerrone. He is recently retired and has had over 50 fights in his professional career. In those 50 fights, came 18 bonus awards, all spread out across each category, arguably giving him the most impressive bonus win credentials on this list. Cerrone was a fantastic entertainer and had bags of charisma, with fans gutted when he finally decided to call it quits in the UFC.

1 Charles Oliveira

Fight bonuses: 20