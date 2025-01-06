Ali Abdelaziz leaked Alex Pereira's next opponent as the MMA manager said that No.1-ranked Magomed Ankalaev will challenge the dominant Brazilian in the coming months for his UFC light heavyweight championship.

Pereira has run rampant in the 205-pound division since moving up from middleweight, as he's put together a four-fight winning run, as he's beaten Jiri Prochazka (twice), Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree, all by knockout. It has long been unclear who Pereira will fight next, but Ankalaev has long been regarded the rightful challenger as he's unbeaten in 24 bouts and has beaten Aleksandar Rakic and Johnny Walker in 2024.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev's professional MMA record (as of 06.01.25) Alex Pereira Magomed Ankalaev Fights 14 22 Wins (By finish) 12 (10 by KO) 19 (10 by KO) Losses 2 1 Draws 0 1 No contest 0 1

Ankalaev is even boldly predicting a finish of his own if and when he and Pereira collide. "If [Israel Adesanya] can knock this guy out, Izzy cannot even wash my boots in striking. I’m going to knock Alex Pereira out, and I’ll get the respect I’ve been deserving for a long time'," Ankalaev apparently said, according to his MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz.

Alex Pereira vs Magomed Ankalaev is Next, Manager Says

Ankalaev, and manager, expect a victory by knockout

Though Pereira has run a gauntlet of late, Ankalaev may well be his toughest challenge since his two-fight rivalry with Adesanya at middleweight — his long-time rival from kickboxing.

"Alex Pereira is fighting Magomed Ankalaev next," Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie.

"The UFC – everything can be maneuvered, get delayed. In the UFC, the best fight with the best. It’s the only promotion in the world, I can tell you this – if you keep winning, you get to fight for a title," said Abdelaziz. "There’s not too much politics in the UFC."

On Pereira vs Ankalaev, Abdelaziz said: "I think this is one of the most intriguing fights."

'"I’m going to knock Alex Pereira out and I’ll get the respect I’ve been deserving for a long time'."

He finished: "I believe it’s a long test to strike with this guy and knock him out, but I believe Magomed Ankalaev can do it."

Though unconfirmed, it could be an ideal headliner for UFC 313 in Las Vegas in March, or as the statement fight for International Fight Week which typically runs in the first week of July.