The UFC has set its price for what its media rights package should be worth to prospective buyers like Amazon and YouTube, among other broadcasters, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The UFC's current broadcaster in the US is ESPN, with whom it started its relationship with in 2018 over a five-year contract worth, at that time, $1.5 billion. It has, since then, extended that contract, which is now worth approximately $450 million a year. The UFC wants more than $1 billion every year to encourage it to sign in what the market-leading MMA firm believes is a red-hot media rights market right now for live sports, Bloomberg reported.

The publication also named four broadcasters allegedly interested in purchasing the rights, together with ESPN, which is keen to retain some, if not all, of the live events that UFC organizes and promotes.

Five Broadcasters in Market For UFC's $1 Billion / Year Media Rights

UFC could remain with ESPN, but modern juggernauts are also in play