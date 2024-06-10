Highlights 'Inside the UFC' offers a deep look at how Dana White and the UFC operate, including matchmaking and handling adversity.

Controversial comments from Sean Strickland stirred conversation, like expressing opinions on women, Germans, and Americans.

Strickland is known for his unfiltered remarks and controversial opinions, not hesitating to speak his mind.

'Inside the UFC' is a new behind-the-scenes documentary where fight fans can get a deeper insight into the work of Dana White and the UFC. The 'Roku' original will give fight fans a chance to see how matchmaking works, the internal conversations of the company, and how White and co. deal with adversity. The show was released on Friday the 7th of June, with plenty of scenes from the show getting people talking.

One clip from the series shows the UFC's public relations team having a meeting about former middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Ahead of his main-event clash versus Abus Magomedov in July 2023, Strickland chose to voice his opinions during his UFC media duties. The comments made in the build-up to the fight stirred some controversy due to the nature of his opinions. This in turn led to the topic being discussed during a UFC public relations meeting. The particular comments discussed in the meeting included topics of women voting and "choice comments" about Germany, the USA, and Brazil.

"Maybe that's where we f****** up you guys. We let women vote, no offense."

Strickland's discussion about women in America also included comments such as "we need to go back to 1942," and "we need to put women back in the kitchen." Following this segment of the press conference, Strickland was asked by a member of the press, "Have you ever thought about going to therapy, Sean?" A question in which the middleweight's response was: "For what?"

Also in his press conference, Strickland would use terminology such as "stupid f****** Germans," "dirty Brazilians," and call Americans "a bunch of degenerate f****". All quotes that sparked concern for the UFC's public relations employees. The press conference was described by members of the UFC PR team as "26 minutes of unadulterated... Sean."

The Controversy That is Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland is by no means a stranger to speaking his mind and giving his opinions, no matter how controversial they may seem. One of the American's most infamous quotes was in relation to him stating his desire to "try and kill a man and get paid," in relation to fighting inside of the Octagon.

In each press conference he is a part of, Strickland does not show hesitancy in speaking his mind. Ahead of his first fight as the champion versus Dricus du Plessis in January 2024, Strickland fired back at a reporter at the UFC media day. When questioned on his past comments regarding the LGBTQ+ community, the then-middleweight champion engaged in a fiery discussion with the reporter. The back and forth included comments from Strickland labeling the media practitioner as "an infection" and "the definition of weakness."

Strickland was victorious in his outing versus Paulo Costa at UFC 302 on the 1st of June, and following the win, he took to X, formerly Twitter, and stated: "Time to sit and wait for a title shot..."