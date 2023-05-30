Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping did not hold back when a YouTube troll questioned his accomplishments in the Octagon.

When Bisping is away from the commentary table, he is active on various social media platforms, including his own personal YouTube channel.

The Hall of Famer also appears on podcasts and on other MMA-related video content.

During a live stream, Bisping was asked: "Excluding yourself, who is the most overrated and least talented champion in UFC history?"

Michael Bisping's savage response to YouTube troll

The user had some nerve to ask that question, and Bisping was understandably irked.

The former champion didn't hold back or mince his words by replying: "Well, Cheddarhead, where is your belt, pal? Where is your Hall of Fame? Where are your records?"

This was just the start of Bisping's tirade.

He continued: "If you go and read my book, oh, yeah, where is your book? In the back of the book, you’ll see the accomplishments, all the stats, and all the records that I achieved. They might also be recorded in the documentary that people did. Oh yeah, where is your documentary?”

If you thought Bisping was finished at that, you thought wrong.

He was about to land the final few blows on the troll by saying: "Where is your life? Is this what you do on a Saturday? I’m waiting for my beautiful wife to finish getting ready. She takes a while. Then, I’m gonna go out with my beautiful wife and my beautiful son, and I’m gonna make beautiful memories. You are spending it sending s***** little f****** insults like the sad little prick you are. So, Cheddarhead, put that in your pipe and smoke it."

Ouch! If it wasn't already clear, do not mess with Bisping.

We think it's safe to say that the troll may have cried into his pillow after that, and just imagine spending your own money just to be brutalised on a public space like YouTube.

The achievements the former champion mentioned include an astonishing record of 30-9-0. Bisping has had the seventh most wins in UFC history and, at the time, retired with the most fights in UFC history, with 29.

There will not be a more epic shut down of a troll for some time to come. It was a thing of beauty!