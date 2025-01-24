Conor McGregor gave a rather hectic speech that would give Braveheart's William Wallace a run for his money as he continued the promotion for BKFC's upcoming KnuckleMania 5 event. However, the promo from the Irishman has led to plenty of MMA fans being concerned about the former UFC champion.

McGregor, who is no stranger to a wild entrance, or a delayed entrance for that matter, ploughed into the press conference an hour later than expected, wasting no time before getting on the microphone and announcing to the Philadelphia crowd: “Sorry I’m late. I don’t give a f***, I’m the big boss around here."

That was just the beginning of the promo, and although it was enough to inspire the most demotivated person in the world, it also led to plenty of fans being concerned about his current health and mental state.

Video: Conor McGregor's BKFC Promo

The Irishman continued: "Philadelphia, what’s up? I’m here to summon the Gods of fighting to action. May they turn our combatants’ knuckles to knives. On Saturday night, may we all bleed in the honour of Philadelphia’s rich fighting history. May we, as Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships organisation, the alien of combat sports, rise above the night sky and rain down blows viciously and prove our worth against any deniers."

Conor McGregor's professional MMA record (as of 24/01/25) 28 fights 22 wins 6 losses By knockout 19 2 By submission 1 4 By decision 2 0

He then went on to speak about the main card fighters, Eddie Alvarez and Jeremey Stephens, who have both previously crossed paths with the Irishman. Alvarez fought McGregor back in 2016 in a lightweight title bout, which ended by way of knockout in favour of 'The Notorious' in the second round. Stephens, meanwhile, has never come face to face in the cage with McGregor, but they did have an awkward exchange during the UFC 205 press conference, where the former called out the latter, only for him to clap back, saying to the crowd: "Who the f*** is that guy?"