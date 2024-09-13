UFC headliner Merab Dvalishvil is struggling to make weight ahead of his bantamweight championship challenge against title-holder Sean O'Malley on Saturday at The Sphere in Las Vegas, according to a UFC source with direct knowledge of the situation.

O'Malley and Dvalishvili are the main event on a 10-fight card that is UFC boss Dana White's most ambitious project since Fight Island in Abu Dhabi during the COVID-era of sports. This is because of the unique challenges presented in displaying custom graphics and movies on the interior screens, which are three times the size of a football field.

White told GIVEMESPORT and other media earlier this week that Saturday’s UFC 306 event has already generated interesting pre-sale pay-pay-view figures, which could yield monetary success on fight night.

One possible issue, though, regards Dvalisvhili's possible fight with the scale.

Merab Dvalishvili Making Dana White Sweat

The last few weeks haven’t been favorable to the mighty fighter

Dvalishvili has generated a lot of headlines lately, much to White's chagrin. Following a recent Contender Series event, UFC CEO Dana White addressed a social media post of Dvalishvili revealing a cut. White did not hold back:

The next week, after getting the cut sutured, Dvalishvili then showed a questionable way to remove those stitches:

On the same night of Merab’s instagram post, the UFC’s top figurehead unleashed another rant:

UFC 306 Approaches

20 fighters left to make weight Friday, for competition Saturday

Dvalishvili has never missed weight in 12 UFC appearances to date, but a UFC source told GIVEMESPORT on Friday that the current cut to 135 pounds is seemingly a struggle for the Georgian fighter.

It follows coach Ray Longo recalling on the Anik and Florian podcast a "unique way" Dvalishvili makes weight.

“Merab has a unique way of making weight. When you know a guy that well and you see when he’s drifting in and out, I think it’s time to get him out of there. Everything he does is hardcore and the weight cut is no different. … He doesn’t let anyone [into the room while weight cutting].”

Elsewhere at UFC 306, Alexa Grasso defends her women's flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko. Brian Ortega takes on Diego Lopes at featherweight, Daniel Zellhuber fights Esteban Ribbovics at lightweight, and Ronaldo Rodriguez and Ode Osbourne collide at flyweight.