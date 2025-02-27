UFC owner TKO confirmed during an earnings call on Wednesday, the 26th of February that they are close to agreeing a deal with Turki Alalshikh regarding the long-rumored boxing league.

GIVEMESPORT reporter Alan Dawson has spoken to UFC boss Dana White through the years about his grand arrival in the sport of boxing, and heard that White fancied himself as the HBO of the fight game, in which he'd oversee production and broadcast, as he said he has extraordinary ideas on how to take the sport forward.

Now, insiders at TKO have revealed details on what this would look like, and what they'll receive.

"We are close on an agreement with the Saudis on the creation of a boxing league where we, TKO, would be the producer, the promoter and responsible for all day-to-day operations of the venture, whereby we would receive a fee of $10 million. Again, we're not putting any money in. We're not putting any capital in."

More to follow…