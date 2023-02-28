Paddy Pimblett has been enjoying a meteoric rise through the UFC in recent years, something which has seen him be compared to one of the all-time greats, Conor McGregor. He obviously has a long way to go to get near the impact the Irishman has had on the sport, but he’s drawing similarities at this stage.

He last fought in the Octagon late last year when he overcame Jared Gordon via the judges. Some felt that the Scouser was lucky to get the victory, but nevertheless, he was crowned victorious. Unfortunately, he suffered an ankle injury which was evident when he limped out of the cage.

It was confirmed afterwards that he will need surgery to repair the damage, something he is scheduled to have in March of this year. However, he hasn’t stopped training and dominating his sparring partners.

Paddy Pimblett choking out three partners

One of the sparring partners travelled over from Indonesia to test his skills with The Baddy. He was left unconscious on the cage canvas, with a coach shouting out to him that the fighter was out cold, showing the brutal nature of Pimblett.

Fighting the next sparring partner, Pimblett again choked him out, although he did put up more of a fight than the Indonesian fighter. The result was still the same and he was back on his feet shortly after being choked out.

Pimblett then took on a third fighter, who he choked unconscious in the Octagon and he was shouting ‘I want him to tap lad’, somehow I don’t think that’s going to happen when he’s unconscious.

Video: Paddy Pimblett chokes three sparring partners out

He has managed to achieve that whilst suffering from an injury which is seeing him go under the knife to fix it, now that is incredible. He is known for his wrestling skills but that was top quality from The Baddy given his injury.

Pimblett has tapped out Jordan Leavitt and Kazula Vargas so far when fighting in London, but unfortunately, we don’t know when we will get to see his skills in action again as he will have to go through rehab following surgery.

There’s no doubting that fans will be keen to see Pimblett back in the Octagon as soon as possible and it is frustrating when he can still choke people out and fight on his ankle, but he needs to be 100% for the big stage.