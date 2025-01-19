UFC accidentally leaked Alex Pereira's return to the Octagon, the date for which his comeback is planned, and his intended opponent. The market-leading MMA firm, at the same time, leaked the co-main event, which is a fan-favorite banger at lightweight. The UFC swiftly deleted the errors from their social media portals, but not before fight fans online took screenshots of the evidence.

It took place while UFC 311, the company's first pay-per-view event of the year, was held at the new Intuit Dome venue in Inglewood, California, on Saturday the 18th of January. It is unclear if the UFC was set to announce the fights during the broadcast, or if it was going to be held back for a later time.

Related Anthony Taylor Collapsed After Darren Till Knockout Loss Anthony Taylor collapsed after his knockout loss in boxing to Darren Till.

UFC Accidentally Leaks Alex Pereira's Next Opponent

Images show UFC light heavyweight champ is due to return on the 8th of March