Highlights UFC achieved a staggering $1.3 billion in revenue in 2023, with significant increases in media rights, live events, and sponsorships.

Live events generated $168 million with 43 events, a 34% increase from 2022, while sponsorships saw an 18% increase to $196 million.

Media rights remain top revenue at $870.6 million, with a $76.2 million rise from 2022.

The UFC produced record revenues in 2023, as per their full year financial report from the company, due to a huge growth in live events, sponsorship, and media rights.

TKO Group Holdings, UFC and WWE’s parent company, announced that the UFC made $1.3 BILLION in revenue last year, which is an impressive 13% increase from 2022. The huge jump in revenue was due to a $76.2 million increase in media rights and content fees, a $42.6 million increase in live event revenue, and a $29.5 million increase in sponsorship revenue.

Live event revenues skyrocketed, with ticket revenues and site fees churning out a whopping $168 million in 2023, over 43 events that year - that’s a 34% increase from 2022.

Similarly, sponsorships soared, as the UFC saw an 18% increase in sponsors to $196 million for the year. It is likely that sponsorship revenue will shoot up again next year, thanks to the UFC being linked to a lucrative deal with Anheuser-Busch, which lines up Bud Light as their official beer promotion on a multi-year deal.

Media rights and content is still undoubtedly the most impactful revenue for the company, producing $870.6 million that year, based on deals from the UFC’s partnership with ESPN, which is up by an incredible $76.2 million from 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : The UFC produced $1.3 billion in revenue — a 13% increase from 2022.

TKO statement on UFC's finances

The TKO CEO Ari Emanuel sounded satisfied with the company’s earnings in a statement, saying: “We have more conviction than ever in the combination of these businesses and TKO’s ability to drive topline growth and margin expansion, generate meaningful free cash flow, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders.”

UFC's finances for 2023 Total revenue $1.3 billion Media Rights & Content Fees $76.2 million increase from 2022 Live Events Revenue $42.6 million increase from 2022 Sponsorship Revenue $29.5 million increase from 2022

The coming years look even more promising for TKO, who are targeting revenue at $2.575-$2.65 billion for WWE and UFC combined in 2024. The WWE have also secured an exciting $5 billion deal which is set to take their programme WWE Raw onto Netflix in 2025.

2:49 Related How much Netflix are paying for WWE Raw Netflix and WWE have struck an agreement to stream Monday Night Raw from 2025 onwards, and the numbers behind the deal are staggering.

The UFC are also looking to start negotiations on new broadcasting rights as their contract with ESPN comes to an end after five years. It is suspected that the UFC could be looking for a deal which would double the revenue from their current contract. However, TKO will also come across some financial setbacks in the next year, with a lawsuit filed by various ex-fighters possibly costing the company between $894 million and $1.6 billion.

UFC's finances raise questions about fighter pay

For some, the UFC’s crazy financial statistics for the year don’t quite match up with what the fighters get paid, with lower-graded fighters getting between just $10,000 and $30,000 per fight, and UFC superstars getting paid anywhere from $500,000 to $3,000,000 per fight, depending on their popularity and/or sponsorships.

All statistics have been taken from MMA Fighting.