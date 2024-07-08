Highlights Marc Goddard, a respected MMA referee, has never and will never officiate Leon Edwards' fights due to their past connection.

Marc Goddard is one of the best and most respected referees in all of mixed martial arts and, despite at times being heavily criticised, like most officials in sports, he is a very good referee and there is obviously a reason as to why he gets assigned to officiate so many big fights.

One fighter which we have never, and now we know will never, see Goddard referee is Leon Edwards. Speaking on the 'Overdogs Podcast,' Goddard went into detail about why he has and will never officiate one of Edwards' fights.

Why Marc Goddard Doesn't Ref Leon Edwards' Fights

"You’ve never seen me referee Leon Edwards in the UFC and you never will, why? Because I was Leon Edwards’ first MMA coach. Way, way back when he was an amateur, but it’s a common-sense element for me, even though the link is so (dated), who knew then when Leon first walked in. But you’ve never seen me referee him, and you never will because we just keep it out of the way.”

The reason that Goddard gave makes absolute sense as, despite the link between them being very dated, it may be hard for him to remain as unbiased as he is in other fights, for one of Edwards' fights knowing that he was his very first MMA coach, and now he is a UFC champion. The two also have a location link which may have stopped Goddard from refereeing one of Edwards' fights anyway, as both are from Birmingham, 'Rocky' being from Erdington and Goddard being from Bromsgrove.

Leon Edwards Returns to Action at UFC 304

'Rocky' will make the third defence of his UFC welterweight title against Belal Muhammad

Speaking of Leon Edwards, the UFC welterweight champion returns to action at UFC 304, which will take place at the brand new Co-Op Live Arena in Manchester on the 27th of July. Edwards will headline the card in a rematch against Belal 'Remember The Name' Muhammad, on a card which features the UK's brightest talent such as Tom Aspinall, Paddy Pimblett, and Muhammad Mokaev.

At the time of writing (8th of July 2024), the full UFC 304 card as it stands is:

Leon Edwards (C) vs Belal Muhammad - UFC Welterweight Championship

Tom Aspinall (IC) vs Curtis Blaydes - Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship

King Green vs Paddy Pimblett

Muhammad Mokaev vs Manel Kape

Arnold Allen vs Giga Chikadze

Nathaniel Wood vs Daniel Pineda

Molly McCann vs Bruna Brasil

Caolan Loughran vs Ramon Taveras

Mick Parkin vs Lukasz Brzeski

Oban Elliott vs Preston Parsons

Sam Patterson vs Kiefer Crosbie

Shauna Bannon vs Ravena Oliveira

Modestas Bakauskas vs Marcin Prachnio

Christian Leroy Duncan vs Gregory Rodrigues