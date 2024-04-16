Highlights Referee Marc Goddard's reaction to Max Holloway's UFC 300 knockout was unprecedented, according to the man himself, after 20 years in the industry.

Holloway won the fight with an epic knockout over Justin Gaethje in the final seconds of their contest.

UFC have now released the audio of Goddard's reaction, and you can easily hear him gasp in shock.

The UFC have released audio of referee Marc Goddard's reaction to Max Holloway's knockout of Justin Gaethje in their lightweight fight on the card of UFC 300. This comes after the official quoted a fan's tweet who said they had watched the knockout over 100 times. The British referee said he would love for the UFC to release the mic audio, claiming he had never reacted that way to a knockout in a fight before.

In the audio, Goddard reacts instantly as Gaethje goes down, separating the two and shouting it's over, immediately declaring Holloway the winner by knockout, but you can also hear his audible scream at the knockout blow.

The use of microphones in sport has become popular recently. An example of this is the Premier League including microphone audio in released VAR clips, allowing the decision to be explained to clarify any confusion surrounding how they have come to the decision they made. However, other sports have used microphone audio for some time now, such as rugby and the NFL. The use of this equipment explains the decisions to the crowd attending the games live.

Max Holloway's Win Over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

Blessed won the fight via knockout with just a second to spare

Holloway was up on the scorecards on the night heading into the final round of his BMF title encounter with Gaethje. Despite this fact, he then offered his opponent out in the middle of the Octagon for the final 10 seconds, putting it all on the line, including the win and the BMF title, which were both in his hands. However, what occurred was incredible, and arguably one of the greatest moments in UFC history. Not only did Holloway still win the fight, he won it via knockout, not via the judges' scorecards.

Close

The knockout has been dubbed one of the greatest ever, and rightfully so, as Gaethje seemingly landed a powerful punch that failed to impact his opponent, before Holloway himself responded with an overhand right that sent the champion down to the mat and ensured the challenger went home with the BMF championship.

With the fight heading into its closing stages, Blessed signalled his opponent to the centre of the mat, indicating that there was only one way the UFC icon wanted this one to end, and he got his wish. After several leg kicks, which caused some damage to Holloway, Gaethje was beaten by a fighter who landed a larger percentage of his strikes, even leaving him with a broken nose in the first round.

The fight had plenty of action between the two men, most of which Gaethje was on the receiving end of. A tense first round saw The Highlight attempt to rush his opponent, where he was met with a spinning kick catching him on the bridge of his nose, sending him across the cage, and subsequently breaking his nose.

The new champion picked up the performer of the night bonus at UFC 300, as commentator Joe Rogan called it the greatest knockout of all time. Meanwhile, Dana White spoke highly of the fight as well, claiming it sucked the life out of everyone and that this is what he does, "selling holy s*** moments for a living."