Highlights The UFC's existing gloves have been blamed for numerous eye pokes and hand injuries over the years.

Redesigned gloves are set to remedy this problem.

Dana White labels the new gloves a 'game changer' for UFC fighters.

The UFC has unveiled a newly revamped official fight glove which company CEO Dana White says will 'be a game changer' for the sport of mixed martial arts. The redesigned gloves have been developed in response to fighter complaints about hand injuries and eye pokes and were shown to the public for the first time at a presentation event in Las Vegas ahead of this weekend's UFC 300 event.

In a twist on the promotion's traditional all-black offering, the new gloves will come in a number of colours, with variants available for different types of fight. For example, there is a gold glove that will be used exclusively for championship bouts. The gloves will also come in gunmetal (for non-title affairs), blue (for use on Dana White's Contender Series) and red (for use on UFC's developmental circuit).

Related Conor McGregor Reacts to UFC 300 Bonuses Being $300k Dana White announced at the UFC 300 press conference that the bonus will be raised from the traditional $50k to a staggering $300k.

While it will be visually refreshing to see some different colour schemes on UFC broadcasts, what fighters (and fans) care about is how the redesigned gloves will work when it comes time to throw down in the Octagon.

UFC Unveils Redesigned Fight Gloves

New lighter glove is set to revolutionise the sport, per Dana White

To explain the numerous benefits of the new gloves, lead UFC announcer Jon Anik lent his voice to a video unveiling them to the world. You can check it out below, together with a list of each of the improvements made.

Redesigned UFC Fight gloves features and improvements

New wristband locking system, better fits to the wrist, removing any space that permits an opponent from grabbing the glove.

Lack of seams minimise abrasions and cuts; all seams are now on the palm side of the hand just below the fingers.

Innovative padding makes it easier for fighters to keep their fingers in a natural position and minimise eye pokes.

Removal of finger binding reduces bulk and minimises seams that may cause abrasions and cuts.

Padding added to the sides of the glove at the index and pinky fingers to protect vulnerable bone structure.

Dana White couldn't be any happier with the quality of the final product, per an official press release issued to announce the new gloves, saying: "We have been working on these gloves over the past few years with the best designers, engineers, and athletes in the world.

"This redesign will truly be a game changer for the entire sport of MMA. These gloves will feel lighter, fit fighters’ hands better, prevent injuries, and provide maximum flexibility during the fights. You’ll start to see these in competition this summer."

New Gloves Will Make Their Octagon Debut at UFC 302 Pay-Per-View

The pay-per-view event on the 1st of June in New Jersey

As exciting of a prospect as it is to see the new gloves used in active competition, fans won't see the fresh equipment in action at this weekend's historic UFC 300 pay-per-view event. Instead, the world will need to wait until June's UFC 302 for that opportunity. The card does not yet have a main event, although heavyweights Jailton Almeida and Alexander Romanov are set to collide on the show.