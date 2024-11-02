UFC Edmonton will be one of the rare 'Fight Night' cards to take place outside of the Apex in Las Vegas in 2024. Headlined by a flyweight bout between top contenders Brandon Moreno and Amir Albazi, the action inside the Octagon promises to be top-notch.

However, the event is a notable one for more than just its fight card, as it will be the first in company history to use two new MMA rules. UFC boss Dana White took to social media on Friday evening to share a video alerting fans to the changes.

The first of the two rule alterations sees the legalisation of the 12-to-6 elbow - a strike that was outlawed many years ago out of concern over fighters taking downward elbows to the back of the head or spine.

Given that there are already provisions in the unified rules of MMA that prevent this, the regulation has long been a controversial one.

Jon Jones Lost his Undefeated Record After Being Disqualified for Throwing 12-6 Elbows

'Bones' suffered the only blemish on his professional resume in 2009 as a result of the rule

Jon Jones appeared to have secured a TKO win over Matt Hamill in December 2009 after blasting him with elbows on the ground. The referee called off the contest with an exhausted Hamill lying bloodied on the canvas.

However, it turned out that the official wasn't waving off the fight because Hamill had been finished, but rather because Jones had been deemed to use the then illegal 12-6 elbow to inflict his damage. The future UFC Hall of Famer was subsequently disqualified, losing his unbeaten record in the process.

Jon Jones is unbeaten in 18 fights since being controversially disqualified against Hamill.

It's a defeat - and a rule - that Dana White has long complained about. Now, after much campaigning, he has finally seen the last of it.

While it is no longer illegal, the 12-6 elbow can certainly cause plenty of damage as a dominant fighter rains down blows on an unfortunate opponent. It's a rule change that is likely to result in a number of gruesome stoppages.

The Definition of a 'Grounded Opponent' has Now Changed

One of the most frustrating rules in MMA is no more, as fighters will no longer be able to stop their opponents from throwing knee strikes simply by placing one hand on the mat.

They will now have to get a knee or an elbow down to stop an opponent throwing a knee or a kick. A downed opponent is now defined as:

"A fighter in a scenario where any part of their body besides their hands or feet are touching the mat."

No longer will there be the farcical situation where a fighter's attack can be stalled by their opponent bending down and touching the ground.

Both changes should result in less controversy and more action - which is what every MMA fan wants to see.