The UFC returns to Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a card that is far more stacked than a usual Fight Night card. The main event of the evening sees former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya return to action for the first time since his unsuccessful challenge to regain his former crown against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305 in August.

Waiting to welcome 'The Last Stylebender' back to the Octagon in Riyadh is rising 185-pound contender Nassourdine Imavov. The 29-year-old doesn't have the same kind of decorated resume as former two-time middleweight titleholder Adesanya, but he does enter the bout on a three-fight winning streak - and will be keen to make a major statement in Riyadh.

Imavov has proven his quality by defeating Roman Dolidze, Jared Cannonier and Brendan Allen in his most recent fights. However, Adesanya represents a major step up in class for the Frenchman.

New Zealand's Adesanya is no stranger to UFC main events, but does come into his fight with Imavov having lost three of his last four contests. His UFC 305 loss to Du Plessis came via fourth round submission and took place in the promotion's typical pay-per-view window, starting at 3am UK time.

Adesanya vs Imavov at UFC Saudi Arabia to Start Much Earlier Than Usual

The main event in Riyadh will get underway just after 7pm UK time on Saturday night