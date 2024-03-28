Highlights UFC to debut in Saudi Arabia with a stacked card on the 22nd of June.

The card is already beginning to take shape with some big fights announced.

The headline bout will determine the next challenger for the UFC middleweight title.

After a few false starts, the UFC has finally confirmed that it will be making its debut in Saudi Arabia in June - and the MMA leader is bringing a strong card for its first visit. UFC CEO Dana White confirmed the news on Wednesday night, announcing a total of five fights for the long-awaited event.

The promotion had previously been set to debut in the country with a planned card in Riyadh on the 2nd of March reportedly being scrapped because Saudi officials wanted a "deeper and more high-profile card" than the UFC was planning. Per MMA Junkie, the country is believed to be paying a $20m site fee for the event - ramping up pressure on the company to deliver a big card.

The Fight Card For UFC Saudi Arabia So Far

A night with serious UFC title implications

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev (Middleweight bout)

Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alexander Volkov (Heavyweight bout)

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Daniel Rodriguez (Welterweight bout)

Volkan Oezdemir vs. Johnny Walker (Light heavyweight bout)

Shara Magomedov vs. Ihor Potieria (Middleweight bout)

Sharing news of the landmark card on social media, White confirmed that the winner of the headline clash between Whittaker and Chimaev would be next in line for a shot at the UFC middleweight championship, currently held by Dricus du Plessis. Unbeaten Chimaev has not fought since his win over former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman back in October at UFC 294. Whittaker, meanwhile, will be fighting to get a rematch with Du Plessis who defeated him by TKO last summer.

Elsewhere, ranked heavyweights collide as Pavlovich and Volkov meet to determine which of them will take a step closer to a potential shot at Jon Jones' crown. Oezdemir and Walker face off at 205 pounds with both looking to advance their own claims for a title shot, while former UFC title challenger Gastelum returns to the Octagon looking to make an impression in the welterweight division.

Arena has already hosted several major shows

Per Esquire, UFC Saudi Arabia will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh on the 22nd of June. The venue might be familiar to fight fans as the location for boxing matches involving Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in recent months, but the UFC Octagon will take centre stage at the facility in June.

How to Watch UFC Saudi Arabia

The card won't be on pay-per-view in the USA

Despite the card being a landmark event for the UFC in the Middle East, fans in the USA won't have to pay an additional fee to watch the show as White confirmed that UFC Saudi Arabia will air for free on ABC. There's also good news for fans in the UK as the event - which will be broadcast live on TNT Sports - is likely to have a far more reasonable start time than most major UFC shows, which can start as late as 3am local time.

Why UFC Saudi Arabia is not a 'numbered event'

Although the card will be given the UFC Saudi Arabia billing publicly, internally it will also be known as 'UFC on ABC 6' inside the company's offices as it is a continuation of the deal for the promotion to provide content to the US television network. Given the significance of the event, though, expect a far more stacked card than would typically be seen on a UFC Fight Night card.