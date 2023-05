There are some great UFC upcoming fights on the calendar in the coming weeks with UFC Fight Nigh 224 and UFC 289. The mixed martial arts scene is full of exciting new talent and seasoned veterans ready to fight for glory in 2023.

Upcoming Events in 2023

May 20

UFC Fight Night 224

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Anthony Hernandez

Andre Fialho vs. Joaquin Buckley

Hayisaer Maheshate vs. Viacheslav Borschev

June 3

UFC on ESPN 45

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Miesha Tate

Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda

June 10

UFC 289

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, Canada

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Irene Aldana - for UFC Women's Bantamweight Championship

Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Mike Malott vs. Adam Fugitt

Dan Ige vs. Nate Landwehr

June 24

UFC on ABC 5

Venue: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville

Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Tatsuro Taira vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Maycee Barber vs. Amanda Ribas

July 1

UFC Fight Night 225

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Sean Strickland vs. Abusupiyan Magomedov

Jordan Leavitt vs. Elves Brenner

Luana Carolina vs. Ivana Petrovic

July 8

UFC 290

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Alexander Volkanovski (c) vs. Yair Rodríguez (ic) - for UFC Featherweight Championship

Brandon Moreno (c) vs. Alexandre Pantoja - for UFC Flyweight Championship.

Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis

Jalin Turner vs. Dan Hooker

July 15

UFC Fight Night 226

Venue: TBC

Rafael dos Anjos vs. Vicente Luque

Walt Harris vs. Josh Parisian

Azat Maksum vs. Tyson Nam

July 22

UFC Fight Night 227

Venue: O2 Arena, London

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Yanal Ashmouz vs. Chris Duncan

Fares Ziam vs Jay Herbert

August 19

UFC Fight Night 228

Venue: TBC

Cody Garbrandt vs. Mario Bautista

Results in 2023

May 13

UFC on ABC 4

Venue: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina

Jailton Almeida def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Johnny Walker def. Anthony Smith, Decision (unanimous)

Ian Garry def. Daniel Rodriguez, TKO1 (punches)

May 6

UFC 288

Venue: Prudential Center, New Jersey

Aljamain Sterling (c) def. Henry Cejudo, Decision (split)

Belal Muhammad def. Gilbert Burns, Decision (unanimous)

Yan Xiaonan def. Jessica Andrade, KO (punches)

Movsar Evloev def. Diego Lopes, Decision (unanimous)

April 29

UFC Fight Night 223

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Song Yadong def. Ricky Simon, KO5 (Punches)

Caio Borralho def. Michał Oleksiejczuk, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Rodolfo Vieira def. Cody Brundage, Submission (arm triangle)

April 22

UFC Fight Night 222

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes, KO1 (Punches)

Bruno Silva def. Brad Tavares, KO1 (Punches)

April 15

UFC on ESPN 44

Venue: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City

Max Holloway def. Arnold Allen, Decision (unanimous)

Edson Barboza def. Billy Quarantillo, KO (knee)

Azamat Murzakanov def. Dustin Jacoby, Decision (unanimous)

April 8

UFC 287

Venue: Miami-Dade Arena, Miami

Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira, KO2 (Punches)

Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal, Decision (unanimous)

Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez, TKO2 (Punches)

Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio, KO3 (Punches)

March 25

UFC on ESPN 43

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio

Cory Sandhagen def. Marlon Vera, Decision (split)

Holly Holm def. Yana Santos, Decision (unanimous)

Nate Landwehr def. Austin Lingo, Submission (rear-naked choke)

March 18

UFC 286

Venue: The O2 Arena, London

Leon Edwards (c) def. Kamaru Usman, Decision (majority)

Justin Gaethje def. Rafael Fiziev, Decision (majority)

Gunnar Nelson def. Bryan Barberena, Submission (armbar)

Jennifer Maia def. Casey O'Neill, Decision (unanimous)

March 11

UFC Fight Night 221

Venue: The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas

Merab Dvalishvili def. Petr Yan, Decision (unanimous)

Alexander Volkov def. Alexander Romanov, TKO (punches

Nikita Krylov def. Ryan Spann, Submission (triangle choke)

March 4

UFC 285

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Jon Jones def. Ciryl Gane, Submission (guillotine choke)

Alexa Grasso def. Valentina Shevchenko (c), Submission (face crank)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Geoff Neal, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Mateusz Gamrot def. Jalin Turner, Decision (split)

Bo Nickal def. Jamie Pickett, Submission (arm-triangle choke)

February 25

UFC Fight Night 220

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Brendan Allen def. Andre Muniz, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Augusto Sakai def. Don'Tale Mayes, Decision (unanimous)

Tatiana Suarez def. Montana De La Rosa, Submission (guillotine choke)

February 18

UFC Fight Night 219

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Erin Blanchfield def. Jessica Andrade, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Zac Pauga def. Jordan Wright, Decision

Jamal Pogues def. Josh Parisian, Decision (unanimous)

February 12

UFC 284

Venue: RAC Arena, Perth

Islam Makhachev (c) def. Alexander Volkanovski, Decision (unanimous)

Yair Rodríguez def. Josh Emmett, Submission (triangle choke)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Randy Brown, Submission (rear-naked choke)

Justin Tafa def. Parker Porter, KO (punch)

Jimmy Crute vs. Alonzo Menifield, Draw (majority)

February 4

UFC Fight Night 218

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas

Sergey Spivak def. Derrick Lewis, Submission (arm-triangle choke)

Devin Clark def. Jung Da-un, Decision (unanimous)

Marcin Tybura def. Blagoy Ivanov, Decision (unanimous)

January 21

UFC 283

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro

Jamahal Hill def. Glover Teixeira, Decision (unanimous)

Brandon Moreno def. Deiveson Figueiredo, TKO (doctor stoppage)

Gilbert Burns def. Neil Magny, Submission (arm-triangle choke)

Jessica Andrade def. Lauren Murphy, Decision (unanimous)

Johnny Walker def. Paul Craig, TKO (punches)

January 14

UFC Fight Night 217

Venue: UFC Apex, Las Vegas