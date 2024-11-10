The UFC should consider stripping Jon Jones of the UFC heavyweight championship belt if he continues to avoid his biggest challenge — the clear threat that interim heavyweight title-holder Tom Aspinall presents.

Jones has a case to make as the greatest MMA fighter of all time and the two-weight UFC champ returns to the Octagon on Saturday, November 16 against former heavyweight ruler Stipe Miocic for the UFC 309 headline fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Though Jones is a wildly decorated fighter who dominated the light heavyweight division for years, his latest decision-making is questionable. There is a lack of interest in a Miocic fight in 2024 considering the former champion hasn't fought since 2021, and therefore has no wins against any fighter currently ranked in the top 10 of the division. That he appears to be avoiding Aspinall also counts against him.

Though criticism of Jones has mostly come from fans and the media, there is now a very prominent name to add to the backlash against Jones — UFC commentator and former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping Calls 'Bull-s***' on Jon Jones Actions

We have to have a conversation about stripping Jones, Bisping said

Jones is expected to handily beat Miocic, in a fight that does little to change the current complexion of the heavyweight division. UFC boss Dana White, to GIVEMESPORT and other reporters this year, has said he expects Jones, if he beats Miocic, to unify the heavyweight titles in a highly-anticipated fight against Aspinall. However, Jones, in recent comments, suggested this wouldn't be the case. He downplayed Aspinall's achievements, and turned his attention to another challenger — Alex Pereira — much to the chagrin of observers.

Should Jones continue to avoid Aspinall, there's one clear move the UFC needs to take. And, according to Bisping, that move is to strip Jones of the championship — as he's holding up the division by not taking on the clear No.1 challenger.

"The reality is that Jon Jones is now the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world and if he fights Stipe Miocic, and if he is victorious, he has to face Tom Aspinall next — this is just the way that the world works," said Bisping on his official YouTube channel. "If he doesn’t, this is – in the words of Khabib Nurmagomedov – No.1 Bull-s***, I’m telling you right now, it is No.1 bull-s***."

"If he refuses to fight Tom Aspinall next, then we’ve got to start having a serious conversation as to whether or not this man should be stripped."

The Jones vs Aspinall event takes place on November 15 in a pay-per-view show that ESPN airs on its network. The card also features a lightweight co-main between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler, as well as the return of Bo Nickal against Paul Craig.

Should Jones defeat Miocic, there will be great interest in what he says in his post-fight victory speech, together with what he tells reporters regarding his next movements in the sport of mixed martial arts.