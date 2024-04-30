Highlights Rousey was one of the UFC's biggest stars after making her debut for the company in 2013.

Former UFC commentator Jimmy Smith has savagely ripped into Ronda Rousey for her backstage behaviour during her time with the world's leading MMA promotion. The ex-WWE and Bellator announcer even went as far as to say that people "couldn't stand" being around the star on fight weeks.

Rousey has recently returned to the limelight after releasing her new book, ‘Our Fight' - and she has had plenty to say about her time with the company while promoting the project. The California native has taken shots at the MMA media and even badmouthed UFC legend Joe Rogan.

Ronda Rousey Criticised for Being 'a Bully' While UFC Champion

The star was seemingly not popular with the UFC crew

Rousey recently spoke about the concussion issues that she credits with causing her to have to retire from MMA in an interview with Valeria Lipovetsky. Speaking about her first career loss (to Holly Holm at UFC 193), Rousey insisted: "My mouth guard was bad. I literally came into that fight concussed from slipping down some stairs already after all these years of concussions. Then I had an absolutely terrible weight cut which means you have less fluid going to your brain."

Rousey would fight once more in the UFC after that defeat - losing to Amanda Nunes in December 2016 - before calling time on her Octagon career. She would wind up making the transition to WWE a year later - and has also had less than complimentary things to say about her time in professional wrestling.

Smith, who is typically known for being relaxed in his analysis, had plenty to say about Rousey in the latest episode of the ‘Unlocking the Cage’ podcast. The 46-year-old declared:

"One of the things I’ve always said about God, he gets all the credit, none of the blame. That’s what Ronda Rousey wants. All the credit none of the blame. I want credit for all my wins, my losses, I had CTE and all this and all that. I’m the greatest to ever do it. But when it didn’t work, it was so, and so, and so and so, and never me. She never gives credit to the people who actually beat her. The idea that I left MMA and went to the WWE because I had concussion problems makes no sense."

While Smith wasn't a fan of Rousey's attitude towards her fellow fighters, he had an even bigger issue with the way she allegedly treated members of the UFC staff. He explained:

"I don’t talk about things behind the scenes. Let me let ya in on something. Ronda, if you are listening, the people behind the scenes - camera people, audio people, people you can push around, people you can bully, and the people you can talk down to can’t stand your f****** ass.

"Everybody behind the scenes that had to put a mic on Ronda Rousey couldn’t stand her. I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘She was a b**** to us from the moment she sat down to the moment she got up. Like it’s our fault she has to do this interview to hype something or her next fight and she’s just miserable and she’s mean to us and we can’t stand her…They were cheering when she got knocked out. This is what I was told. Those are the people you can be mean to and rude to, and they can’t fight back. Those people couldn’t stand Ronda Rousey. So, don’t sit here and tell me you’re the victim."

Although there were rumours that the promotion were looking into asking Rousey to return to the Octagon at UFC 300, nothing materialised from that speculation. Given Rousey's issues with the MMA community and how much she appears to have been disliked by UFC staff, it may have been best for all concerned that she didn't make a comeback at the landmark event.