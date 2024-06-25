Highlights The Nevada State Athletic Commission has determined how it will punish Arman Tsarukyan.

The UFC fighter appeared to strike a fan during his walk to the Octagon at UFC 300 in April.

NSAC fined Tsarukyan $25,000 and suspended him for nine months.

Arman Tsarukyan has been suspended and fined because of an incident at UFC 300 in which he appeared to punch a fan during his walk to the Octagon, ahead of his split decision win over Charles Oliveira in a UFC lightweight championship eliminator April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

According to MMA Junkie, the Nevada State Athletic Commission, which oversees combat sports in the state — including Vegas — slapped Tsarukyan with a $25,000 fine and nine-month suspension Tuesday. The suspension, per NSAC, is backdated to the incident and could be reduced should the fighter involve a public service announcement regarding anti-bullying.

Tsarukyan is one of the UFC's fastest-rising athletes with the Oliveira victory seeing him claim the No.1 rank at lightweight, behind only the champion Islam Makhachev, and ahead of Oliveira, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier.

Tsarukyan Punished Over Fan Altercation

Fighter now on the sidelines

Security were forced to intervene and restrain Tsarukyan when he made his entrance at UFC 300. "Couple of dust-ups there [Dan Cormier] with fans," UFC commentator Jon Anik said on the broadcast at the time. "Looks like Arman Tsarukyan getting into it with somebody on the way in tonight."

Dan Cormeir added: "Yeah it's crazy to see him do that. You want to be so locked in. That has to be something that matters to Arman, what happened to him on the way to the Octagon!"

At its regular monthly meeting in Las Vegas, the NSAC deemed the incident worthy of both the fine and suspension. This prevents Tsarukyan from competing until January 12, 2025. However, should he film an anti-bullying video approved by the commission then the governing body for the sport would reduce the punishment to six months, meaning he could fight once again from October 12 onwards.

Daniel Rubenstein, who represents Tsarukyan, said the fighter will indeed film the public service announcement, ESPN MMA reporter Brett Okamoto said Tuesday on X.

Rubenstein said:

"Arman appreciates the NSAC’s dealings in this matter and looks forward to working with the UFC and NSAC to produce an anti-bullying PSA to reduce his suspension and competing for a UFC Lightweight Title before the end of the year."

Tsarukyan Wasn't The Only UFC Fighter NSAC Punished

Igor Severino was also slapped with a suspension and a fine

According to MMA Junkie reporter Nolan King, NSAC suspended Igor Severino for nine months, too, and also fined him $2,000 because of an incident in which he bit Andre Lima — leaving teethmarks deeply embedded in Lima's biceps.