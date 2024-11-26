IShowSpeed may be a renowned streamer, but he's also shown commendable athleticism during routine challenges against sports-men in their respective fields. But, when he tried to spar UFC star Dan Hooker, he may have finally bitten off far more than he could chew.

At a sparring session released Sunday, Hooker and Speed can be seen going toe-to-toe, but the traffic is largely one-way. It does not go well for Speed, who Hooker later praised on social media for having the fortitude to get into the cage and throw hands in the first place.

Watch Dan Hooker and IShowSpeed's Sparring Session Right Here

Hooker gave Speed a beatdown

A 34-year-old striker from New Zealand, Hooker is renowned as one of the most fan-friendly fighters there are, as he seems to revel in bloody battles, and has fought a who's who of the toughest guys in the UFC including Gilbert Burns, Dustin Poirier, and Islam Makhachev. Hooker is riding a high of three wins in a row, including victories over Claudio Puelles, Jalin Turner, and Mateusz Gamrot.

Dan Hooker Pro MMA Record (as of 26/11/2024) 36 Matches 24 Wins 12 Losses By Knockout 11 3 By Submission 7 3 By Decision 6 6

But now, he's dominated Speed, too.

Speed, only 19 years old, has blown up in internet popularity over the years because of his extra behaviour, his energy, and sports-adjacent content.

Against Hooker, he had no chance to be competitive even though he seemingly put restrictions on the types of moves MMA fighter Hooker could pull off. No submissions, he said. It was mainly striking but with no kicks.

And, when you see the footage below, you know it's going to go badly for Speed when Hooker can be seen smiling. Hooker then began teeing off on Speed, and landed a crippling punch to the body which crumpled Speed in an instant. Speed needed a moment to catch his breath, but even when he was back on his feet, Hooker's pace and accuracy continued to torment Speed until he was back on the canvas once again.

Watch the sparring right here:

Not all of Speed's challenges have ended this badly for him.

He recently took on the 100-meter Olympic champ Noah Lyles to a 50-meter race, and it showed that the teenager does have respectable athleticism. Previously, he's parlayed his internet popularity into a meeting with soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, and has driven super-cars at frightening speeds.

It will be interesting to follow what Speed does next — but one thing's for sure, he should probably steer clear of combat athletes.