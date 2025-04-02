A new star in the UFC, the former Bellator MMA ruler Patricio Freire, has made a bold prediction for the upcoming lightweight fight between his fellow Bellator recruit Michael Chandler, and the surging British fighter Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett. Chandler vs Pimblett takes place on Saturday, the 12th of April, in the co-main event for the UFC 314 show at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The UFC 314 event is a pay-per-view show, featuring some of the biggest stars in the entire sport. Though Alexander Volkanovski takes on Diego Lopes for the featherweight championship in the main event, and Patricio 'Pitbull' takes on Yair Rodriguez in his UFC debut, the bout between Chandler and Pimblett may well be the star of the show.

In Chandler, there's an animal of a lightweight, who has fought nothing but dogs since joining the UFC, and standing opposite him is Pimblett, who showed against King Green that his ability may well justify his hype and popularity. Should Pimblett win, he could be just one more win from a lightweight title fight.

And Freire himself made a bold prediction for how the 155-pound battle could go down.

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's professional MMA records (as of 01/04/25) Michael Chandler Paddy Pimblett Fights 32 25 Wins 23 22 Losses 9 3

Patricio Freire's Bold Prediction for Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett

Former Bellator champ rules out victory for Chandler, as he sides with Pimblett